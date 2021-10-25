Aryan Khan’s arrest by Narcotics Control Bureau in the alleged drug case came as a major blow for Bollywood. While some hailed NCB for the bold move arresting superstar’s son, many criticized the Zonal director Sameer Wankhede for arresting him. Wankhede now alleges that his family is being targeted.

Aryan was arrested on October 3 during a drug raid conducted on Cordelia Cruise ship. Currently, he is in a special barrack of Arthur Road Jail. On Thursday, his bail plea was rejected by a special court in Mumbai and now his lawyers filed an appeal in the Bombay High Court, challenging the lower court’s order on his bail plea. The hearing is scheduled for October 26.

NCB’s zonal director Sameer Wankhede reportedly told the Special NDPS court that he was being targeted and is ready for a probe. He further alleged that his family including his sister and deceased mother are being targeted. Two affidavits- one by the NCB and other by Wankhede- have reportedly been filed in the case.

Drugs-on-cruise-case | Appearing before Special NDPS court, NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede told the judge that he was being targeted and is ready for a probe. Two affidavits have been filed in the case. One by NCB and one by Wankhede. — ANI (@ANI) October 25, 2021

Drugs-on-cruise-case | My family including my sister and deceased mother are are being targeted: NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede to Special NDPS court — ANI (@ANI) October 25, 2021

The report came hours after Prabhakar Sail, the personal bodyguard of witness K P Gosavi, launched a series of allegations against NCB chief. The allegations included discussions of a payoff to NCB officials. As reported by the ETimes, he said, “It has come to my notice that some precipitate legal action for framing me falsely is being planned by unknown persons in relation to the alleged vigilance issue.”

Sameer Wankhede then mentioned that the NCB deputy director-general, Mutha Jain, has referred the matter to the director-general of NCB for necessary action. He said, “Let a central agency probe these allegations and the truth will come out.”

