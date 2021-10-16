Shah Rukh Khan’s eldest son Aryan Khan was arrested earlier this month in connection to a cruise drug case by the Narcotics Control Bureau. The star kid is currently at Arthur Road jail and his bail plea hearing has been adjourned till October 20. His bail plea was rejected twice before as well.

For the unversed, NCB arrested the star kid and 6 others-Munmun Dhamecha, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Gomit Chopra, Nupur Sarika, and Vikrant Chhokar in drug raid conducted on cordelia cruise in Mumbai. They have been arrested for consumption, sale and purchase of drugs under the NDPS Act 1985. As he is in Arthur Road jail, the latest report reveals what he can eat at the jail canteen.

As per the Bollywood Hungama report, a jail inmate is not allowed to have food from outside. So Aryan Khan can choose to eat from Arthur Road jail canteen menu that includes bread, bhel, panyachi batli, vadapav, bhaji pav, namkeen, samosa, chicken thali, egg thali, mineral water, and juice.

The report further revealed that jail superintendent Nitin Waychal claimed to have received a money order of Rs. 4500 from Aryan’s family on October 11. As per the rules, a jail inmate can only receive up to Rs. 4500 for their expenses inside the jail. He has been designated as Undertrial Number N956 after being shifted to the barracks at Arthur Road Jail.

Previously NDTV report revealed Aryan Khan had a video call with his family for 10 minutes. As per the High Court order, an inmate can have a video call twice a week with their families due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Aryan has exercised this once.

Aryan’s parents – Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan – have not spoken about his arrest or the allegations so far. However, many in the film industry – like Salman Khan, Farah Khan and Hrithik Roshan – have come out in the support of the Khans.

