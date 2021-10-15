Bollywood megastar Salman Khan has received an amazing welcome towards his NFT collection which he had recently launched, after amassing a huge total of Bolly tokens. The actor was second in line to enter the field after Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan.

Advertisement

As per the reports, the sales took the Indian NFT and cryptocurrency space by storm, gaining more than 1 million bolly tokens in just 3 hours. But this was just the beginning as the sales went even higher earning 2 million tokens in 7 hours. In just over 24 the total amount of BOLLY coins in circulation reached more than 3 million. Currently, the figure stands at an amazing 3.4 million tokens and counting.

Advertisement

Its a quite happy news for Salman Khan!

It is to be noted that around 19 million BOLLY Coins are available for circulation during the first round. The value of each coin goes around 0.1 dollars which can be gained using either of the stablecoins like USDC (USD Coin) or BUSD (Binance USD).

Salman Khan took it to his Twitter account on October 13th announcing his invasion over the NFT space, becoming the second celebrity superstar after Amitabh Bachchan. In his tweet, the Dabang actor mentioned his collaboration with Bollycoin, which was founded by director Atul Agnihotri, who aims to bring Bollywood and NFT into a more available, massively enticing form, by permitting fans to become buyers and investors of their beloved Bollywood content. This content includes iconic dialogues, unseen footage, posters, and much more.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan who is currently hosting Bigg Boss 15, will be seen with ‘Manike Mage Hithe’ singer Yohani Diloka De Silva who will appear as a special guest on ‘Navratri Special’ during the ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ of ‘Bigg Boss 15’. It is also reported that celebrities like Nikki Tamboli, Rakhi Sawant, Rahul Vaidya, Arjun Bijlani, Aastha Gill, Nia Sharma, and Karan Patel will also appear on the show.

Must Read: Aryan Khan Breaks Down In Jail While Having A 10 Minute Video Call Conversation With Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube