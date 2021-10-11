Advertisement

Bollywood celebrity link-up rumours, breakups, fallouts, and cold wars have been a major source of gossip for us. While celebrity fights become highly controversial but there are many facts about them that have been misconstrued too. When we think about the worst fallout, Salman Khan and Subhash Ghai ugly fights come at the top.

The alleged incident occurred in 2001. The Dabangg star and the filmmaker got in a huge argument and soon things started to take an ugly turn. The superstar allegedly slapped the director and the former has also confessed about the same during a conversation with a leading daily.

As per the Zoom TV report, Salman Khan confessed about the incident when he was asked about the break-up fiasco with his ex-girlfriend Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. He said that he had never beaten or slapped anyone except for Subhash Ghai. “I do get emotional. Then I hurt myself. I have banged my head against the wall; I have hurt myself all over. I cannot hurt anyone else. I have only hit Subhash Ghai. Yet, I apologized to him the next day,” he said.

Salman then added, “There are times when you do get out of control. That person hit me with a spoon, almost broke a plate on my face, pissed on my shoes and grabbed me by the neck. I could not control myself. And see what happened. Next day, I had to go and apologize.”

On the other hand, Subhash Ghai later talked about the incident in a write-up and shared that it was a depressing moment for him. The filmmaker reportedly said, “Next morning, I got a call from Salim sahib who paid his respect to me by apologizing and sent Salman to my home within one hour.”

However, it seems Salman Khan and Subhash Ghai sorted out their differences and even worked together in the 2008 film Yuvvraaj, which also starred Boman Irani, Anil Kapoor, Zayed Khan and Katrina Kaif. Although the film received mixed reviews, the film did quite well at the box office.

