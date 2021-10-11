Advertisement

Let’s take a trip down memory lane when legendary Bollywood actress Neetu Kapoor opened up about her experience of working with Amitabh Bachchan in Yaarana. Check out what she has to share!

The film featured the super hit song ‘Sara Zamana Haseeno Ka Deewana’, in which the ‘Chehre‘ actor had worn the iconic bulb-studded black leather jacket! The song was shot in Kolkata.

Advertisement

While the video starred Neetu Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan, Neetu previously had disclosed she left the shoot and immediately went back to Mumbai because she was missing Rishi Kapoor badly and she did not want to be away from him. The actress was engaged to him at the time.

While having a conversation with Rediff, Neetu Kapoor said, “I remember we were in Calcutta shooting for that stage song in a stadium (Yaarana). We were sitting together, and I was crying, tears rolling down my cheeks. I had just got engaged and I didn’t want to be away from Chintu (Rishi Kapoor). The phones in Calcutta weren’t working. And Chintu was upset that he couldn’t get through to me. Amit asked me why I was crying. I said, ‘I want to go back.’ He replied, ‘You will,’”

“He called the producer, asked him to book my ticket back to Bombay, and said they’d manage the song without me. They did. You will notice I am there for half the song and then I disappear,” Neetu added.

Since then, Amitabh Bachchan and Neetu Kapoor’s on-screen union came to a halt after she took a backseat from films. Though the legendary actor has worked with Rishi Kapoor on many occasions. Both the actors were last seen together in 102 Not Out.

When Rishi Kapoor passed away in April 2020, a very emotional Amitabh tweeted, “He’s GONE… ! Rishi Kapoor… gone… just passed away… I am destroyed!”.

On Monday, Amitabh Bachchan turned 79.

For more such amazing news, follow Koimoi!

Must Read: Arjun Kapoor Roped In & As ‘The Ladykiller’, Ajay Bahl To Helm The Thriller

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube