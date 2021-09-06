Advertisement

During Sunday’s episodes of The Kapil Sharma Show, Neetu Kapoor graced the Indian talk show along with her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. While there, the veteran actress was at her wittiest best while talking to Kapil. The host too had some sassy responses to the actress’ statement.

During the same episode, she also spoke about the limits she went to in order to put late Rishi Kapoor on a diet to lose weight and more. Read on to know all that happened on the show here.

Advertisement

As reported by Hindustan Times, Neetu Kapoor was at her wittiest best during her appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show when pulling Kapil’s legs for welcoming daughter Anayra and son Trishaan in quick succession. For the unversed Sharma and wife, Ginni Chatrath welcomed their daughter on December 10, 2019, and son on February 1, 2021.

During the episode, while teasing Kapil Sharma for having kids so soon, Neetu Kapoor said, “Aapne bohot jaldi jaldi nahi apne bachche paida kiye? Ek ke baad ek, kuch aaram nahi dena wife ko (Your children were born in such quick succession. One after the other, you didn’t give any rest to your wife),” However, he had a funny reply up his sleeve. Responding to her, he said, “Beech mein afwah aa rahi thi ki teesri leher bhi aa sakti hai. Meri biwi mere ko dekh ke (There were also rumours that there might be a third wave. My wife looked at me),” and trailed off before bursting out laughing.

During the episode, Kapil Sharma also complimented Neetu Kapoor on looking fitter each time he saw her. Talking about remaining fit, despite the Kapoors’ well-documented love for food, Neetuji also reminisced about how she would make late Rishi Kapoor follow a diet. She admitted that he would do so only to make her happy.

She said, “Main baat nahi karti thi 6-6 mahine. Ke pehle aap patle ho, phir main baat karungi (I would not talk to him for six months at a time, I would tell him to first lose weight and only then I would speak with him). Then he used to get fed up. ‘Achcha, bata, kya karna hai (Okay, tell me what to do).’ Then he would do and go back to eating.”

For more stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Bigg Boss OTT Fans Call Akshara Singh’s Elimination Biased, Call Out Karan Johar And Makers For Unfair Eviction

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube