It’s absolutely true that KRK has an opinion about everything possible in the world. His reviews on movies like Radhe, Zero amongst others are famous all over. But this time it’s Kamaal R Khan’s dig on Neetu Kapoor and family celebrating amid the world mourning the demise of legendary actor Dilip Kumar, that’s making noise. Read on for all the details.

As most know by now, Neetu turned 63 yesterday. There was a family gathering at her place. Celebs and family members including Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Armaan Jain amongst others were a part of the celebrations.

According to KRK, the celebrations could have been restricted or avoided amid the mourning of Dilip Kumar. He took to his Twitter and shared, “सुबह Dilip Kumar साहब का इंतक़ाल हुवा! शाम को तक़रीबन 5 बजे दफ़नाए गए! और रात को 9 बजे Bollywood ने Neetu Kapoor जी की birthday पार्टी का लुत्फ़ लिया! I am not saying, Neetu Ji is wrong or she shud not celebrate her birthday! But if no respect for Dilip Sahab also, then who else?”

In another tweet, KRK shared that Bollywood is not really a family. He added, “It’s proof that Bollywood is not a family. It’s a place of business and cut throat competition. There is nobody permanent friend or enemy. Everyone is with you and loves you too much, till you are successful and alive. Nobody gives f*ck about you, once you die.”

Check out the post shared by Kamaal below:

सुबह Dilip Kumar साहब का इंतक़ाल हुवा! शाम को तक़रीबन 5 बजे दफ़नाए गए! और रात को 9 बजे Bollywood ने Neetu Kapoor जी की birthday पार्टी का लुत्फ़ लिया! I am not saying, Neetu Ji is wrong or she shud not celebrate her birthday! But if no respect for Dilip Sahab also, then who else? — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) July 9, 2021

It’s proof that Bollywood is not a family. It’s a place of business and cut throat competition. There is nobody permanent friend or enemy. Everyone is with you and loves you too much, till you are successful and alive. Nobody gives fuck about you, once you die. https://t.co/HbOHtqOJiW — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) July 9, 2021

Meanwhile, Dilip Kumar passed away on Wednesday. His body was laid to rest in Juhu in the evening at 5 PM. Many including Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Shabana Azmi amongst others personally paid their last respects.

