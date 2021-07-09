Netflix today announced the release date and launched the teaser of its much awaited nine-part Tamil anthology film – Navarasa. The film, presented by legendary filmmaker Mani Ratnam and renowned writer and filmmaker Jayendra Panchapakesan, is based on the nine ‘rasas’ (human emotions) – anger, compassion, courage, disgust, fear, laughter, love, peace and wonder – and will release exclusively on Netflix on August 6, 2021 in over 190 countries.

Navarasa is truly a cinematic marvel and a landmark moment of cultural pride for the Tamil entertainment industry, as the finest and most acclaimed talent has come together to bring this film to life. The most prolific actors, directors, musicians, writers, producers and technicians from the industry and beyond, have collaborated to make this incomparable dream a reality. While the spectacular creative community of Tamil cinema came together for this one-of-a-kind project, many leading icons of the industry graciously offered their services pro-bono contributing the proceeds from the films towards the well-being of film workers in Tamil cinema impacted by the pandemic. The nine stellar and critically acclaimed directors lending their incredible vision and distinctive perspective on each rasa are Arvind Swami, Bejoy Nambiar, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Karthick Naren, Karthik Subbaraj, Priyadarshan, Rathindran Prasad, Sarjun, and Vasanth Sai.

Speaking about Navarasa, Mani Ratnam and Jayendra Panchapakesan, said, “We go a long way back in working together to raise funds for causes. The pandemic was staring at our face to stand up and do something. We realised our industry was the most badly hit and we felt a strong urge to do something for our own people. Navarasa was born from this strong urge to help and support the Tamil film industry. We reached out to directors, writers, actors and technicians in the industry with this idea. The response was a spontaneous ‘yes’ from all of them. The project was executed in the thick of the pandemic, under the most difficult conditions by the different teams. Putting the utmost safety measures in place, nine films were completed. Today Navarasa is ready for the world to see. People in over 190 countries will see the work created by an industry coming together for its people with passion and commitment. Every one of the industry icons have poured their heart and soul into this project for the cause, working pro bono. The result is an anthology that we are excited to reveal and share with pride. Navarasa will showcase the talent and creativity of our industry. It will also support 12000 of our colleagues to tide over the pandemic. Wide support across the industry has been individually delivered with the help of Bhoomika Trust. We are grateful to Netflix to have partnered with us on this emotional journey.”

The first look teaser released today has been conceptualized by iconic filmmaker Bharat Bala and perfectly showcases the intricacy of human emotions as captured beautifully in the nine short films.

Details

Producers – Mani Ratnam and Jaydendra Panchapakesan

Title – Edhiri (Compassion)

Director – Bejoy Nambiar

Cast- Vijay Sethupathy, Prakash Raj, Revathy

Title – Summer of 92 (Laughter)

Director – Priyadarshan

Cast- Yogi Babu, Remya Nambeesan, Nedumudi Venu

Title – Project Agni (Wonder)

Director – Karthick Naren

Cast- Arvind Swami, Prasanna, Poorna

Title – Payasam (Disgust)

Director – Vasanth S Sai

Cast- Delhi Ganesh, Rohini, Aditi Balan, Selfie Karthik

Title – Peace (Peace)

Director – Karthik Subbaraj

Cast- Simha, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Master Tarun

Title – Roudhram (Anger)

Director – Arvind Swami

Cast- Riythvika, Sreeram, Abhinayasree, Ramesh Thilak, Geetha Kailasam

Title – Inmai (Fear)

Director – Rathindran R Prasad

Cast- Siddharth, Parvathy Thiruvorthu

Title – Thunintha Pin (Courage)

Director – Sarjun

Cast- Atharva, Anjali, Kishore

Title – Guitar Kambi Mele Nindru (Love)

Director – Gautham Vasudev Menon

Cast- Suriya, Prayaga Rose Martin

