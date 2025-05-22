Horror comedy DD Next Level has yet again passed another strong day at the box office and the total net collection of the film stands at 12.97 crore. Mounted on a budget of a reported 20 crore, it is still 7.03 crore away from entering the profit making zone recovering its entire budget!

10th Highest Grossing Tamil Film Of 2025

The horror comedy which is the fourth installment of the DD franchise is now the 10th highest-grossing Tamil film of 2025. It has surpassed the lifetime collection of Kadhalikka Neramilliai which earned 9.25 crore at the box office!

DD Next Level Box Office Day 6

On the sixth day, Wednesday, May 21, DD Next Level earned 1.02 crore at the box office, which was a minimal drop of 18.4% from the previous day, which earned 1.25 crore. The horror comedy will finish the first week with a net collection of under 14 crore in India.

Check out the day-wise box office collection of the romantic comedy.

Day 1: 3 crore

Day 2: 3.1 crore

Day 3: 3.2 crore

Day 4: 1.4 crore

Day 5: 1.25 crore

Day 6: 1.02 crore

Total: 12.97 crore

DD Next Level VS Maaman

DD Next Level is lagging behind Maaman ever since the two films clashed at the box office on the same day. In six days, Maaman stands at a total of 14.49 crore leaving behind DD Next Level as the tenth highest grossing Tamil film of 2025 in India.

Here are the top 10 highest-grossing Tamil films of 2025 in India.

Good Bad Ugly: 153.43 crore Dragon: 102.55 crore Vidaamuyarchi: 81.58 crore Retro: 60.40 crore* Tourist Family: 53.53 cro re* Madha Gaja Raja: 48.70 crore Veera Dheera Sooran: 42.71 crore Kudumabasthan: 23.49 crore Maaman: 14.49 crore* DD Next Level: 12.97 crore*

* denotes the film is still running in the theaters.

DD Next Level Box Office Summary

Check out the breakdown of the horror-comedy after 6 days at the box office.

India net: 12.97 crore

India gross: 15.3 crore

Overseas gross: NA

Worldwide gross: 15.3 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

