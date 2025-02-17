Vishal Krishna Reddy knocked it out of the park, that too with his 12-year-old film Madha Gaja Raja. The 2012 Tamil action comedy finally arrived in theatres on January 12, 2025. It has concluded its box office journey on a victorious note. Scroll below for the closing collections!

Madha Gaja Raja was planned to be released in theatres on Pongal in 2012. Unfortunately, the comedy-drama was stuck for years due to financial and legal issues. There were little expectations at the box office as the film was created over a decade ago. However, it surpassed expectations and how!

Final Box Office Update

Vishal starrer has completed 35 days at the Indian box office. It enjoyed a glorious run in Tamil, accumulating a total of 47.55 crores net. Following the success of the Kollywood version, it was released in Telugu on January 31, 2025. However, the reception remained lukewarm as Madha Gaja Raja has only accumulated 1.15 crores in the second language.