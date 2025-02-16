Vidaamuyarchi, starring Ajith Kumar, Trisha Krishnan, and Arjun Sarja in key roles, is going nowhere at the Indian box office and aims to wrap up its theatrical run below 100 crore net collection. The last hope for gaining some respectable number was the second-weekend run, but unfortunately, the film has failed to show any movement. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of 10 days!

Poor run in the second weekend

After earning an underwhelming total during the 8-day extended opening week, the Kollywood action thriller began its second weekend by earning 1.30 crores on the second Friday. On the second Saturday, there was a limited jump, and just 1.60 crores came on the board. So, in two days, the film has amassed 2.90 crores.

Today, being the second Sunday, a good jump was expected, but going by the trend in the last two days, a big jump is not at all expected, and a collection of below 2 crores might come. Overall, less than 5 crores are estimated to come during the second weekend, which is not a good score.

Vidaamuyarchi after 10 days

Including yesterday’s collection, Vidaamuyarchi stands at 76.40 crore net at the Indian box office after 10 days. It’s a disappointing collection, and as it has slowed down miserably, the film is expected to wrap up below 90 crores. It’s a big setback for Ajith Kumar, who returned to the big screen after a gap of over two years.

Vidaamuyarchi is a big disaster!

Reportedly, the Ajith Kumar starrer is made on a budget of 185 crores. Against this cost, it has earned only 76.40 crores, which means that the film has recovered only 41.29% of its total budget, and 58.71% recovery is still pending. So, it’s one of the biggest disasters of Kollywood in recent times.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Aashiqui 3 Box Office: Kartik Aaryan To Beat Ranbir Kapoor & Deliver The Biggest Opening For A Romantic Film Post-COVID?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News