Mufasa: The Lion King continues to perform well at the box office in North America and is on track to achieve a remarkable feat. Although it has lost a large number of theatres in the US, it earned over $1 million this Friday. Keep scrolling for more.

The film finally surpassed the domestic gross of its rival movie Sonic the Hedgehog 3, which was leading in the US. Sonic 3 earned more than Mufasa during the opening weekend in the US. Mufasa got the much-needed boost during the Christmas and New Year’s holidays. Overall, it maintained a slow and steady performance and became one of the top 10 highest-grossing films of last year.

Besides Mufasa: The Lion King, two new animated features have been released in the theater – Dog Man and Paddington 3, yet the film grossed a solid $1.5 million on its 9th Friday, as per Luiz Fernando. In addition, the Disney feature experienced a hike of 45.1% from last Friday, despite losing 705 theatres and the arrival of MCU’s Captain America 4. The film has, therefore, hit the $238.1 million cume in the United States.

Mufasa is eyeing a $5 million to $7 million in its 9th three-day weekend in the United States. The film is expected to cross the $250 million mark in its domestic run. Now, according to Deadline via Screen Rant, Mufasa is expected to end its 9th weekend with a three-day total of $4 million and a four-day total of $5.9 million over the Presidents’ Day holiday in the United States. It will, therefore, cross the $240 million mark in the US, reaching $242.4 million.

According to The Numbers, it will then become the 50th highest-grossing PG movie of all time in the United States. It will be behind 1984’s Ghostbusters, at #49, with its $242.6 million US haul.

Mufasa: The Lion King is set to make its digital debut this month, and it has earned $436.51 million overseas. Allied to the domestic cume, the Disney feature has hit the $674.61 million global cume.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

