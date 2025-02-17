Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna and Akshay Khanna led Chhaava is on rampage mode at the box office. It concluded its first weekend on a thunderous note, surpassing every expectation. Laxman Utekar’s directorial is now the highest worldwide grosser of Bollywood in 2025 and has left behind Sky Force by a huge margin. Scroll below for the latest update!

Domestic Box Office Collection

On Sunday, Laxman Utekar’s film knocked it out of the park, adding 49.03 crores more to the kitty. The domestic total of the opening weekend concluded at 121.43 crores net. It is now Vicky Kaushal’s third highest grosser in India and is only behind Uri: The Surgical Strike and Raazi.

Overseas Earnings

Chhaava also witnessed impressive growth in the international circuit on Sunday. It saw a boost of 57% as the collections surged to 30 crores gross. As previously informed, the historical action drama is already Bollywood’s highest-grosser of 2025 overseas. It had previously surpassed Sky Force and Deva to achieve the #1 spot.

Worldwide Total

In only 3 days, Chhaava has accumulated earnings of 173.28 crores worldwide. Take a look at the box office breakdown below:

India net – 121.43 crores

India gross – 143.28 crores

Overseas gross – 30 crores

Worldwide gross – 173.28 crores

It has beaten Akshay Kumar’s Sky Force, which has made global earnings of 172.03 crores gross in 24 days. Chhaava is now the highest-grossing Bollywood film worldwide in 2025. The run has been truly exceptional and given the current trends, a blockbuster Monday is on the cards.

Vicky Kaushal’s worldwide grossers

Chhaava is only 21.72 crores away from becoming Vicky Kaushal’s second-highest grossing film worldwide. It will beat Raazi, which earned approximately 195 crores gross in its lifetime.

Here are Vicky Kaushal’s top worldwide grossers:

Uri: The Surgical Strike: 335.99 crores Raazi: 195 crores Chhaava: 173.28 crores (3 days) Sam Bahadur: 128 crores Zara Bachke Zara Hatke: 115 crores

