Telugu romantic comedy Single is inching towards its next milestone at the box office. In 13 days, the film stands at a total net collection of 22.32 crore in India. Mounted on a budget of 14 crore, it has churned out a profit of 52.29% in 13 days.
How Much Does It Need To Turn A Hit?
In order to turn a hit at the box office, Sree Vishnu‘s film needs to earn a total of 28 crore at the box office in India. The film still needs to earn 5.38 crore more to claim the hit verdict!
Single Box Office Day 13 In India
In India, on the 13th day, the second Wednesday, May 21, Single earned 47 lakh at the box office. This is a drop of 14.5% from the previous day, which earned 55 lakh. The film might take another jump in the upcoming weekend.
Check out the day-wise net collection of the romantic comedy at the Indian box office.
- Day 1: 2.5 crore
- Day 2: 3.5 crore
- Day 3: 3.55 crore
- Day 4: 1.7 crore
- Day 5: 1.65 crore
- Day 6: 1.3 crore
- Day 7: 1.1 crore
- Day 8: 1.15 crore
- Day 9: 1.55 crore
- Day 10: 1.7 crore
- Day 11: 60 lakh
- Day 12: 55 lakh
- Day 13: 47 lakh
Total: 22.32 crore
How Much Does Single Need To Axe The Most Profitable Telugu Film Of 2025?
At the worldwide box office, Single stands at a gross collection of 30.28 crore and is the 8th highest-grossing Telugu film worldwide. It is 27.87 crore to axe the worldwide lifetime collection of Court: State VS A Nobody, which is the most profitable Telugu film of 2025!
Check out the top 10 highest-grossing Telugu films of 2025 at the worldwide box office.
- Sankranthiki Vasthunam: 256.54 crore
- Game Changer: 191.81 crore
- Daaku Maharaaj: 125.60 crore
- HIT: The Third Case: 118.82 crore
- Thandel: 89.45 crore
- Mad Square: 71.64 crore
- Court: State VS A Nobody: 58.15 crore
- Single: 30.28 crore
- Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi: 16.21 crore
- Robinhood: 16.02 crore
Single Box Office Summary
Check out the breakdown of the romantic comedy after 13 days at the box office.
- India net: 22.32 crore
- India gross: 26.33 crore
- Overseas gross: 4.05 crore
- Worldwide gross: 30.28 crore
Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.
