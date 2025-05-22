Telugu romantic comedy Single is inching towards its next milestone at the box office. In 13 days, the film stands at a total net collection of 22.32 crore in India. Mounted on a budget of 14 crore, it has churned out a profit of 52.29% in 13 days.

How Much Does It Need To Turn A Hit?

In order to turn a hit at the box office, Sree Vishnu‘s film needs to earn a total of 28 crore at the box office in India. The film still needs to earn 5.38 crore more to claim the hit verdict!

Single Box Office Day 13 In India

In India, on the 13th day, the second Wednesday, May 21, Single earned 47 lakh at the box office. This is a drop of 14.5% from the previous day, which earned 55 lakh. The film might take another jump in the upcoming weekend.

Check out the day-wise net collection of the romantic comedy at the Indian box office.

Day 1: 2.5 crore

Day 2: 3.5 crore

Day 3: 3.55 crore

Day 4: 1.7 crore

Day 5: 1.65 crore

Day 6: 1.3 crore

Day 7: 1.1 crore

Day 8: 1.15 crore

Day 9: 1.55 crore

Day 10: 1.7 crore

Day 11: 60 lakh

Day 12: 55 lakh

Day 13: 47 lakh

Total: 22.32 crore

How Much Does Single Need To Axe The Most Profitable Telugu Film Of 2025?

At the worldwide box office, Single stands at a gross collection of 30.28 crore and is the 8th highest-grossing Telugu film worldwide. It is 27.87 crore to axe the worldwide lifetime collection of Court: State VS A Nobody, which is the most profitable Telugu film of 2025!

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing Telugu films of 2025 at the worldwide box office.

Sankranthiki Vasthunam: 256.54 crore Game Changer: 191.81 crore Daaku Maharaaj: 125.60 crore HIT: The Third Case: 118.82 crore Thandel: 89.45 crore Mad Square: 71.64 crore Court: State VS A Nobody : 58.15 crore Single: 30.28 crore Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi: 16.21 crore Robinhood: 16.02 crore

Single Box Office Summary

Check out the breakdown of the romantic comedy after 13 days at the box office.

India net: 22.32 crore

India gross: 26.33 crore

Overseas gross: 4.05 crore

Worldwide gross: 30.28 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Telugu Films of 2025 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Maaman Box Office Day 6: Soori Delivers The 6th Profitable Tamil Film Of 2025 – Here’s How Much It Needs To Enter Top 5!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News