The Nani starrer actioner HIT 3 is currently witnessing a successful run at the box office. It is now inching towards 120 crores when it comes to the global collection. Here is taking a look at the box office performance of the film on its 10th day.

HIT 3 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 10

The Nani starrer earned 25 lakhs when it came to the day-wise collection. This was a drop of 62% since the movie amassed 66 lakhs on the previous day. The total India net collection of the film now comes to 79.05 crore.

The film is now just 95 lakhs away from crossing 80 crores when it comes to the India net collection. Including the taxes, the gross collection of the film comes to 93.27 crores. HIT 3 garnered 25 crores when it came to the overseas collection.

The worldwide collection of the film now stands at 118.27 crores. HIT 3 is just 1.73 crores away from crossing 120 crores globally. The Nani starrer is also the 4th-highest-grossing Telugu film of 2025 worldwide.

Take a look at the worldwide breakdown below:

India net: 79.05 crores

India gross: 93.27 crores

Overseas gross: 25 crores

Worldwide gross: 118.27 crores

The movie is eyeing the worldwide lifetime collection of Daaku Maharaaj which was around 125.60 crores to become the 3rd-highest-grossing Telugu film of 2025. However, given that the day-wise collections of HIT 3 have drastically reduced now, it will be losing this milestone. The film will also be wrapping up its theatrical run below 125 crores. The film is mounted at a budget of 70 crores. With its current India net collection of 79.05 crores, its ROI (Return On Investment) comes to 9.05 crores. This results in the ROI percentage coming to 12%. The film has been helmed by Sailesh Kolanu.

