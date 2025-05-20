The Santhanam starrer Tamil action horror-comedy Devil’s Double Next Level has been witnessing a good pace at the box office. On its 4th day, the film managed to cross 10 crores. Let us take a look at the box office performance of the film on its 4th day.

Devil’s Double Next Level Box Office Collection Day 4

On its 4th day, the Santhanam starrer earned 1.4 crores when it came to the day-wise collection. This was a drop of around 56% since the movie amassed 56% on its previous day. The total India net collection of the film now comes to 10.7 crores.

With this, Devil’s Double Next Level has managed to cross 10 crores. The film has been receiving a positive word of mouth which is clearly reflecting in the box office performance of the same. The first three parts of the film were a success commercially and it will be interesting to see if the fourth installment follows the same fate.

Check Out The Day-By-Day Breakdown Of The Action Drama At The Box Office:

Day 1: 3 crore

Day 2: 3.1 crore

Day 3: 3.2 crore

Day 4: 1.4 crore

Total: 10.7 crore

For the unversed, Devil’s Double Next Level is mounted at a budget of 20 crores. With its current India net collection of 10.7 crore, it has managed to cover around 53.5% of its budget. It will be interesting to see whether the film will manage to cover its entire budget soon in the coming days. However, it is facing a tough competition from movies like Tourist Family and Maaman.

Devil’s Double Next Level needs to earn around 40 crores to secure a hit verdict. While the Santhanam starrer will be needing to attain 60 crores to become a super-hit. The film has been directed by S Prem Anand.

