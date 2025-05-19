Soori’s action drama Maaman has roared at the box office, completing its first weekend with a total net collection of 8.1 crore in India. While the actor surpassed the lifetime total of his last theatrical release on the first day itself, it is bringing strong numbers every single day.

Surpasses NEEK, Sets Next Target

Soori’s action drama has surpassed the lifetime collection of NEEK (8.1 crore) and Sabdham (7.90 crore). It has now set its next target, which is Ravi Mohan’s Kadhalikka Neramillai’s lifetime collection of 9.65 crore.

Maaman Box Office Day 3

On the third day, Sunday, May 18, Maaman earned 3.85 crore at the box office. This is a jump of 142% from the opening day which brought 1.75 crore at the box office. However, it will be very important for the film to pass the Monday test to maintain its pace over the week.

Check out the day-by-day breakdown of the action drama at the box office.

Day 1: 1.75 crore

Day 2: 2.5 crore

Day 3: 3.85 crore

Total: 8.1 crore

Maaman VS Soori’s Last Hit

Soori’s last solo hit at the box office was Garudan, which arrived in 2024. The film earned 43.50 crore in its lifetime in India. On its first weekend, Garudan earned 14.6 crore, and Maaman’s earnings were much lower than Garudan’s!

30 Lakh Away From Top 10

Soori‘s film is only 30 lakh away from the tenth highest grossing Tamil film of 2025 which is Gangers. It earned 8.40 crore net in India in its lifetime.

