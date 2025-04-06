Nilavuku Enmel Ennadi Kobam, aka NEEK, was a non-performer right from the opening day, and it failed to make any major turnaround. Backed by the strong name of Dhanush, the film emerged as a huge disaster at the Indian box office and earned highly disappointing numbers. Despite a controlled budget, it couldn’t mark itself safe and wrapped up with a dismal lifetime collection. Keep reading for a detailed closing report!

Reception of the film

Written and directed by Dhanush, the coming-of-age romantic comedy was theatrically released on February 21, 2025. It opened to mixed to positive reviews from critics. It received praise for the direction of Dhanush, along with the concept and the entertainment value. However, it fetched criticism for underwhelming writing and performances.

Among the ticket-buying audience, NEEK fared with mixed word-of-mouth, which restricted it from making it big. Despite a share of merits, it met a disappointing outcome.

NEEK ends its run below 10 crores!

After opening at 1.15 crores, NEEK failed to generate the required momentum. As a result, it added just 6.95 crores in the remaining days to wrap up at just 8.10 crore net at the Indian box office. This was a big shocker, as the film had enough elements to easily exceed 20 crores.

A huge disaster!

Reportedly, Nilavuku Enmel Ennadi Kobam was made on a budget of 25 crores. Against this cost, it earned only 8.10 crore net. So, it recovered only 32.4% of the total budget, thus emerging as a massive disaster at the Indian box office.

More about the film

NEEK featured Pavish Narayan, Mathew Thomas, Anikha Surendran, Priya Prakash Varrier, and others in key roles. It was bankrolled by Dhanush, Kasthuri Raja, and Vijayalakshmi Kasthuri, under the banner of Wunderbar Films and RK Productions. The music was composed by GV Prakash Kumar, and it was distributed by Red Giant Movies.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: L2: Empuraan Worldwide Box Office Day 10: Only 29 Lakh Away From Inaugurating New Coveted Club For Mollywood!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News