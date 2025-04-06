L2: Empuraan is unstoppable, and it continues to create new records. Yes, after the Eid celebrations ended, the film took a hit, but that isn’t stopping its record-breaking spree. After becoming the highest-grossing Malayalam film globally and the second highest-grossing Malayalam film in India, the Mohanlal starrer is inches away from inaugurating a new coveted club at the worldwide box office. Keep reading for a detailed report of day 10!

On day 10, the magnum opus earned 4.15 crore gross in India. Overseas, another couple of crores came in, thus posting a global collection of 6.15 crore gross on the second Saturday. Speaking about the total sum, the film has earned 111.71 crore gross so far in the domestic market. Internationally, 138 crore gross has come.

Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the 10-day worldwide box office total stands at a staggering 249.71 crore gross. As we can see, L2: Empuraan is just 29 lakh away from hitting the 250 crore milestone, which will be accomplished today. With this, the biggie will be the first Malayalam film to enter the 250-crore club globally. It’s a huge achievement for Mohanlal and the team!

Worldwide collection breakdown:

India net- 94.67 crores

India gross- 111.71 crores

Overseas gross- 138 crores

Worldwide gross- 249.71 crores

After breaking almost every record and establishing new ones, the action thriller has an opportunity to be the first 300 crore grosser from the Malayalam film industry. Initially, it looked like an easy 300 crore grosser, but now, it’s a wait-and-see game.

After the Eid festivities, L2: Empuraan dropped significantly, and in the next few days, the euphoria around the film will settle down. After that, keeping the momentum intact will be hard, and it might be difficult to add another 50 crores to the tally. In the present situation, it feels like the film will fall short of 15-20 crores, but never say never.

