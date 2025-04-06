After Vidaamuyarchi, Good Bad Ugly is the next magnum opus from Kollywood in 2025. Made on an extremely high budget, the film has sky-high expectations pinned on it. As far as the start is concerned, everyone hopes it smashes massive numbers at the Indian box office, possibly bagging a record opening for Ajith Kumar. Has the trailer made favorable ground for the big total on day 1? Let’s discuss it below!

Undoubtedly, Thala Ajith is one of the biggest names in the Tamil film industry. However, it is also a fact that the superstar has failed to make a strong impact at the box office during the post-COVID era. During a time when Thalapathy Vijay and Rajinikanth are delivering big money spinners, Ajith is failing to make it big. Now, with the upcoming action comedy, he hopes for a strong comeback.

After Vidaamuyarchi’s debacle, Ajith gears up for Good Bad Ugly‘s release this Thursday, April 10. The trailer of the film was unveiled the day before yesterday. It has fetched mostly positive reactions. As of now, the trailer has amassed over 38 million views along with 661K likes. Apart from Thala’s look, positive reactions are coming in for Arjun Das’ villain and the overall fun and intriguing feel of the trailer.

The trailer’s highlight is said to be its references to different Ajith Kumar films, like Billa and Mankatha. So, it’s safe to say that the promo has done its job of attracting positive limelight. Also, ever since the trailer was unveiled, the pace of pre-sales has increased significantly.

Considering the trailer’s positive impact and a holiday release on Thursday (Mahavir Jayanti), Good Bad Ugly is aiming to earn 28-31 crore net at the Indian box office on day 1. So, it is likely to beat Vidaamuyarchi’s start of 27 crores, thus becoming Ajith Kumar’s second-biggest opener.

Will it beat Valimai’s 31.70 crores to become the biggest opener of Thala? We’ll get a clear picture in the next couple of days!

