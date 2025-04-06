A Minecraft Movie is bringing the much-needed shine to the dull box office. The exhibitors were worried and Jason Momoa and Jack Black starrer film is expected to be the savior of the first quarter of the year. The videogame adaptation has scored more than The Super Mario Bros Movie’s release day number in the United States, and it has also hit a massive milestone ahead of its opening at the worldwide box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

It is crossing the first Saturday collections of Barbie and Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice at the North American box office. The film is also doing well at the Chinese box office. It is showing the potential to become the highest-grossing videogame-based film ever by surpassing The Super Mario Bros Movie’s $1 billion+ global haul. The rest will depend on how the film performs in the following weeks and how strong the word-of-mouth is.

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, the latest release starring Jason Momoa and Jack Black, among others, has crossed the $100 million mark globally. It is expected to double the industry’s projections overseas, analyses Luiz Fernando. A Minecraft Movie reportedly collected a spectacular $34.3 million on Friday, reaching a $52.7 million international cume over 74 markets.

The movie collected $58 million at the domestic box office on its release day, including $10.6 million from the Thursday previews. Therefore, added to the $52.7 million overseas cume, the worldwide gross has hit the $110.7 million mark. It is expected to earn $140-$155 million in the US, $130-$140 million overseas, and finally $270-$295 million worldwide on its opening weekend. It would register the biggest global opening ever for a live-action videogame adaptation and the second biggest if it included animations, only trailing behind The Super Mario Bros Movie.

The movie is registering the highest-grossing Saturday in history at the US box office for WB, beating Barbie, The Dark Knight, and Batman V Superman. A Minecraft Movie was released in the theatres on April 4.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box-office stories & updates!

Must Read: Good Bad Ugly Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking (4 Days To Go): 3.15 Lakh+ Tickets Already Sold, Inches Away From Beating Dragon’s Opening

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News