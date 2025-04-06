L2: Empuraan, starring Mohanlal, is currently running in its second week, but the record-breaking spree refuses to slow down. After becoming the highest-grossing Malayalam film on a global level, the magnum opus has surpassed the Indian box office collection of Tovino Thomas’ 2018. So, it has emerged as Mollywood’s second highest-grossing film domestically in just 10 days. Keep reading for a detailed report!

L2: Empuraan on day 10

After the historic opening week, the magnum opus was expected to make full use of the second weekend, but unfortunately, a big jump was missing. On the second Friday, it earned 2.90 crores, as per Sacnilk. Yesterday, on day 10, it was expected to earn 4-4.50 crores, but the big jump was missing, and an estimated 3.52 crores came in. This is a growth of 21.37%, which is much less than expected.

Overall, L2: Empuraan has earned a strong total of 94.67 crore net at the Indian box office in just 10 days. By tomorrow, it is expected to score a century, which would be a huge achievement.

Becomes 2nd highest-grossing Malayalam film!

With 94.67 crores in the kitty, L2: Empuraan has surpassed the domestic lifetime collection of 2018. For those who don’t know, the Tovino Thomas starrer was a huge success and it earned 92.85 crores in India. By surpassing it, the Mohanlal starrer has become the second highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time. Manjummel Boys is at the top with 142 crores.

Considering the trend during the second weekend, the journey during weekdays might remain underwhelming. So, the target of beating Manjummel Boys is likely to be missed.

More about the film

Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, L2: Empuraan is a follow-up to Lucifer (2019) and the second part of a planned trilogy. It was reportedly made on a staggering budget of 180 crores, making it the most expensive Malayalam film. To avoid losing the verdict, the film must earn 180 crore net in India.

