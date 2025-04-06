Veera Dheera Sooran, starring Chiyaan Vikram in the lead role, is yet to become a successful affair and is maintaining a decent pace in day-to-day collection. Amid this, it has unleashed one mini milestone at the worldwide box office, giving some reason to cheer. Yes, the milestone of 50 crore was crossed yesterday, making it Kollywood’s fourth film in 2025 to achieve the feat. Keep reading for a detailed day 10 collection report!

Yesterday, on day 10, the film started with a decent 14% occupancy, which jumped up to 24% in afternoon shows. Evening shows had 22% occupancy. A good jump of up to 35% in night shows was recorded. Overall, there was an average occupancy of 24% for the day, which resulted in an estimated collection of 2.97 crores in India yesterday, as per Sacnilk.

Overall, Veera Dheera Sooran amassed 34.87 crore net at the Indian box office, which equals 41.14 crore gross after including taxes. Overseas, 12 crore gross has come so far. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the 10-day worldwide box office total stands at 53.14 crore gross.

Worldwide collection breakdown:

India net- 34.87 crores

India gross- 41.14 crores

Overseas gross- 12 crores

Worldwide gross- 53.14 crores

With a global half-century, Veera Dheera Sooran has emerged as the fourth Kollywood film to cross the 50-crore milestone in 2025. Before it, Madha Gaja Raja, Vidaamuyarchi, and Dragon achieved this feat. Very soon, it will also surpass Madha Gaja Raja’s 57.46 crore gross to become the third highest-grossing Tamil film of the year after Dragon and Vidaamuyarchi.

Meanwhile, the Kollywood action thriller was theatrically released on March 27, 2025, in Tamil and Telugu. While the Telugu version is a washout, the original Tamil version has earned a fair number so far. However, considering the reported budget of 55 crores, it needs to keep moving ahead at a good pace.

Veera Dheera Sooran has already earned 34.87 crores and needs 20.13 crores more to be in a safe zone at the Indian box office.

