Chiyaan Vikram’s Veera Dheera Sooran has been getting mixed reviews at the box office, and it has recovered merely 12% of its budget in two days. This brings us to the obvious question – the budget of the film, which is speculated to be somewhere around 50-55 crore.

Chiyaan Vikram Took Home 54% Of Budget?

Speculations are rife that the lead actor, Chiyaan Vikram, has charged almost 30 crore for the film! This is almost 54% of the entire budget of the action film! But did the actor actually charge half of the budget as his remuneration for the film?

Well, the truth is, as per a report by TOI, Chiyaan Vikram has indeed charged 30 crores. But the amount is for the two parts of Veera Dheera Sooran. The total budget of the two parts is 105 – 110 crore, and the actor has charged 27% of this entire budget!

In fact, the entire cast of Veera Dheera Sooran reportedly has charged on the basis of a two-part film. While Vikram will take home 30 crore for the two-part film, here is what the others have charged.

Vikram Charges 30 Times More Than Director SU Arun Kumar

Vikram has charged 30 times more than the director SU Arun Kumar, whose remuneration is 1 crore for the film. Meanwhile, apart from SJ Suryah, both the other supporting actors, Suraj Venjaramoodu and Dushara Vijayan, have been paid 1 crore each.

SJ Suryah & GV Prakash Kumar’s Fee

The Game Changer actor has charged 2 crore for the film. Meanwhile, music composer GV Prakash Kumar has been paid 3 crore for the magnum opus.

The film faced initial struggles at the box office but is now trying to maintain a pace. Veer Dheera Sooran Part 2 is getting competition from other releases at the box office including L2: Empuraan, Sikandar, Mad Sqaure, and Robinhood. Hopefully, the film finally sails with its strong word-of-mouth.

