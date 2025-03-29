Tollywood is witnessing an interesting clash on Eid this year with two comedies that have arrived in the theaters on March 28. While action comedy Robinhood stars Nithiin and Sreeleela, comedy drama Mad Square stars Jr NTR’s brother-in-law Narne Nithin. The two films have got mixed reviews at the box office, but their reception at the ticket window is at extreme poles!

Robinhood Ticket Sales On BMS

On the opening day, March 28, Friday, Nithiin and Sreeleela’s action comedy registered a ticket sale of only 28K. The third lowest for any Tollywood film’s opening day since 2023! This might be an impact due to two other releases apart from Narne Nithin’s film. Nithiin’s action comedy clashes with L2: Empuraan and Veera Dheera Sooran as well, both of which are earning with their Telugu versions as well!

Mad Square Ticket Sales On BMS

Meanwhile, Mad Square registered a 489% higher ticket sale on day 1 as compared to Robinhood. Narne Nithin’s film registered 165K ticket sales on day 1. In fact, it was the fifth biggest opening day ticket sales for a Tollywood film in 2025, surpassing Nani’s Court: State VS A Nobody!

Check out the top 10 ticket sales on BMS for the opening day of Tollywood films released in 2025.

Game Changer: 398K Sankranthiki Vasthunam: 383K Daaku Maharaaj: 291K Thandel: 227K Mad Square: 165K Court State Vs A Nobody: 121K Mazaka: 29K Robinhood: 28K Laila: 19K Dilruba: 9K

About Mad Square

Helmed by Kalyan Shankar and rated 6.4 on IMDb, the comedy-drama stars Narne Nithiin, Sangeeth Sobhan, Ram Nitin, Vishnu Oi, and Priyanka Jawalkar. The official synopsis of the film says, “Three college buddies navigate their way through campus life, leading to wild adventures and laugh-out-loud moments.”

About Robinhood

The heist action comedy helmed by Venky Kudumula is rated 5.1 on IMDb. T. The official synopsis says, “A modern Robin Hood switches from stealing to protecting when circumstances make him the reluctant bodyguard of a high-profile client.” The film stars Nithiin and Sreeleela in the lead roles, alongside Vennela Kishore, Rajendra Prasad, Devdatta Nage, and Shine Tom Chacko.

