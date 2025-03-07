Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi this year arrived with a love story with a pinch of patriotism. However, despite good chemistry, the film could not live up to the expectations and failed to impress the audiences since the love did not translate into box office numbers!

Naga Chaitanya’s Last Hit!

Chaitanya’s last hit at the box office was Bangarraju in 2022, where he appeared alongside his father, Nagarjuna. The film earned 49.61 crore. Meanwhile, Sai Pallavi‘s last success was a thunderstorm at the box office. However, while Amaran stole hearts, it could not claim a hit verdict!

Thandel Box Office India & Worldwide

In India, Thandel stands at a total net collection of 65.92 crore. Meanwhile, the film stands at a worldwide gross collection of 88.72 crore. The film was released in three languages – Telugu, Tamil and Hindi!

Budget & Recovery

The film was mounted on a budget of 75 crore at the box office, and with a total collection of 65.92 crore, it could recover only 87% of its entire budget, finishing at the losing end at the box office. However, there were bright chances that the film would recover its budget, but it lost its pace after the first week.

Thandel Box Office Loss

Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi’s romantic drama has faced a loss of almost 9 crore at the box office. While it is not that big a number, the two superstars have to wait for another release to unleash their charm at the box office and secure a hit verdict for themselves!

