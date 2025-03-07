Tumbbad over the years has transitioned from just being a cult classic to now also being a box office success. The never seen before love and support that Tumbbad received from the audience has been etched in the history of Indian cinema and now according to recent reports, this masterpiece has been sanctioned a 100 crore budget for its second installment.

The makers had announced the much anticipated sequel to the cult classic in a post credit scene when it was re-released. With a leading studio in talks, the makers of Tumbbad 2 are all set to have a budget of 100 crores and the film is slated to go on floors this year.

The script is locked, and pre-production is officially underway! After captivating audiences in 2018, the first installment became a cult favorite, but fans had to wait seven long years for its much-anticipated sequel. Now, the wait is over. Trade analyst Himesh recently took to social media to reveal exciting details, stating, “Tumbbad 2 – ₹100 Crore Budget – Studios Showing Interest!”

#SohumShah gets Rs 100 crore budget for #Tumbbad2; In talks with a leading studio for the #Tumbbad sequel, which is slated to go on floors later this year.

The story is locked and pre-production work has already started. Interestingly, the first part struggled to get finances, and the second one is in demand post the success of film in re-release!”

Tumbbad was re-released on the big screens and the film had a massive box office becoming one of the highest grossing re-releases in the country.

Made on a modest budget, Tumbbad surpassed expectations and left a lasting impact. Now, Tumbbad 2 stands as one of Bollywood’s most anticipated and hyped sequels. The excitement is real—can’t wait for the mystery to unfold!

