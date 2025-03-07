Last week, amid the wave of Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava, two comparatively smaller Bollywood films arrived in theatres. We’re talking about Sohum Shah’s Crazxy and Superboys Of Malegaon, starring Adarsh Gourav, Vineet Kumar Singh, and Shashank Arora. Both films enjoyed critical acclaim, but did they find any audience at the Indian box office? Let’s find it out by looking at their 7-day run!

Reception of both films

Both releases belonged to different genres. Sohum Shah’s film was a thriller, while the other one was a coming-of-age film. Both received positive reviews from critics for the content they offered. The performances of the cast were praised, along with the screenplay and overall execution. Even among the ticket-buying audience, they received favorable word-of-mouth. However, this positivity didn’t reach a wider section of the audience.

Crazxy VS Superboys Of Malegaon at the Indian box office

Crazxy started its journey on a decent note by earning 1.10 crore. The halo effect of Tumbbad’s re-release impacted it and helped find some audiences. Also, with positive word-of-mouth coming into play, the film earned a fair sum during the opening weekend. Further, the ‘Buy One Get One’ offer aided the run during weekdays.

Overall, Crazxy wrapped up its opening week by earning 7.18 crore net at the Indian box office. In the absence of any major releases, it is expected to grow over the second weekend.

Coming to Superboys Of Malegaon, the film was unfortunately a washout in the opening week itself. It begin its theatrical journey on a dismal note by earning 50 lakh. Over the weekend, despite favorable feedback, it didn’t grow much and earned just 1.70 crores. Things became worse on weekdays as it added just 70 lakh to the tally between Monday and Thursday.

Overall, Superboys Of Malegaon earned a dismal 2.40 crore net at the Indian box office during its 7-day run. From today on, it is running in limited shows across major cities, so the final tally won’t cover much distance. Also, if compared, Crazxy is ahead of Superboys with 199% higher collection.

