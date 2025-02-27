Superboys Of Malegaon Movie Review Rating:

Star Cast: Adarsh Gourav, Vineet Kumar Singh, Shashank Arora, Anuj Singh Duhan, Muskkaan, Manjiri Pupala

Director: Reema Kagti

What’s Good: The riveting tale of friendship, ambition, passion for cinema, hardships, heartbreaks, but most importantly, the daring to dream big. The performances, writing, direction, and cinematography are just the cherry on top.

What’s Bad: The film is pretty flawless, but we would have loved to see the ‘super boys’ of Malegaon witness the fruit of their labor a little more in the end.

Loo Break: Please keep the interval reserved for that

Watch or Not?: Every cinema enthusiast should witness this visual delight.

Language: Hindi

Available On: Theatrical Release

Runtime: 131 minutes

User Rating:

A scene in Superboys Of Malegaon has Farogh (Vineet Kumar Singh) telling a dejected Nasir (Adarsh Gourav) that his efforts in filmmaking have not gone in vain. He has put the story of a small town like Malegaon in the history of Indian cinema. He has spoken the story of the ordinary masses of Malegaon whose lives often go unheard. The movie’s core message lies in this awakening wherein a group of boys dare to dream big and pursue their love for cinema to tell the story of their small town. Despite several obstacles, they create their ultimate ‘original’ masterpiece, Superman of Malegaon, which gives a new hope to their dreams and ambitions.

The plot revolves around Nasir (Adarsh Gourav), who is a theatre owner in the small town of Malegaon, wherein cinema is the biggest luxury and recreation. Because of the dearth of cinema theatres, theatre owners compete to screen some of the latest releases to the masses and earn quick bucks. However, Nasir finds a passion for filmmaking and dreams of curating his own film for Malegaon. He, along with his friends, also comprising of a struggling writer, Farogh (Vineet Kumar Singh), and a mill worker who is passionate about acting, Shafique (Shashank Arora), decide to make a parody of Sholay.

When the film becomes a huge hit, Nasir sways towards making more parodies, but quick fame and money lead to tensions within the gang. Despite the group disintegrating, a personal setback of one of their own makes them reunite. They decide to give their long-lost dream another chance, this time for a friend. This leads to the birth of Superman Of Malegaon, a labor of love, determination, friendship, and an aim to achieve something extraordinary.

Superboys Of Malegaon Movie Review: Script Analysis

Reema Kagti has weaved an emotional joyride of friendship, ambition, struggles, determination, and, most importantly, a message of how one’s love for cinema can lead to something out of the ordinary. While on the surface, Nasir makes a streetsmart parody of Sholay wherein Gabbar Singh becomes Rubber Singh and Basanti becomes Basmati. However, through this endeavor, Malegaon gets its own independent cinema without the fear of piracy and other tribulations.

However, Superboys Of Malegaon also gives a powerful message on how important it is to respect an entire team effort while curating something together. There are subtle moments in the script wherein the tint of arrogance, greed, and over-ambition are reflected in Nasir’s personality. But eventually, what brings the gang together again is friendship and their mutual love for cinema. The final scene of the film, in which they witness the fruit of their labor, is a pure chef’s kiss.

Superboys Of Malegaon Movie Review: Star Performance

Adarsh Gourav is one of the main guiding anchors of this one. As the captain of the ship, his character Nasir is a visionary but is also heavily flawed and blinded by ambition. The actor is simply brilliant in his performance wherein he showcases the varied shades in his act flawlessly. Vineet Kumar Singh, as the struggling writer, does full justice to his role. Be it the inner battles with his struggles and principles or the trials to present his stories to the world, the actor evokes all the required performances in his act.

Shashank Arora especially shines in the second half, wherein his character realizes his full potential and gets a chance to live his dream for one last time. The innocence and simplicity in his performance will tug at your heartstrings. Anuj Singh Duhan, Musskkan Jafferi, and Manjiri Pupala are other cast members who deserve a special shoutout for their honest performances.

Superboys Of Malegaon Movie Review: Direction, Music

Superboys Of Malegaon is based on the 2008 documentary, Supermen Of Malegaon, and Reema Kagti brilliantly brings out the story of the real-life men to the celluloid in the most endearing manner. You live every emotion with these ordinary men who only have their creativity, zeal, determination, and friendship to put Malegaon on the map of Indian cinema. The cinematography by Swapnil S Sonawane and Parnil Vishwasrao, along with the music by Sachin-Jigar add to the beauty of the movie. If there is one flaw, it is that we wish that this delightful rollercoaster ride of a journey would give us a more insight into their success in the end.

Superboys Of Malegaon Movie Review: The Last Word

Superboys Of Malegon does not only deserve all the laurels because of the brilliant performances, filmmaking, and the technical aspects. The film is the story and a tribute to all those who dare to dream. Even if they face several roadblocks to the journey and seemingly give up, their passion and love for their dream ultimately show them the road on the other side of the tunnel. Lastly, every cinema enthusiast will hopelessly fall in love with this one.

Superboys Of Malegaon Trailer

Superboys Of Malegaon will be released on 28th February 2025.

Share with us your experience of watching Superboys Of Malegaon.

