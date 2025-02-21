Kaushaljis VS Kaushal Movie Review Rating:

Star Cast: Ashutosh Rana, Sheeba Chaddha, Pavail Gulati, Isha Talwar, Brijendra Kala, Grusha Kapoor

Director: Seema Desai

What’s Good: The premise emphasizes that the story is very important.

What’s Bad: The writing does not give the premise any strong support!

Loo Break: Take it to sit through the film.

Watch or Not?: Very dicey!

Language: Hindi

Available On: JioHotstar

Runtime: 2 hour 11 minutes

User Rating:

“Perfect to kuch nahi hota pata nahi hum logon se perfection ki ummeed kyun lagate hain. Relationships are about accepting the imperfections,” says Kiara to Yug as the two are trying to explore their attraction and turn it into something meaningful. Kaushalji VS Kaushal explores two relationships from two different generations. While Yug and Kiara, the new age couple, try to balance their differences (all thanks to Kiara’s mature enough behavior), there are Yug’s parents who want to get divorced since they are done living in a toxic marriage!

But is the marriage really toxic? Are the differences unbearable enough that they can’t be worked out? The film gradually explores the thought. However, all the emotions are tackled very smartly not making it too heavy and keeping the tone of the film a light-hearted comedy. But does it work in its entirety? Read our review to find out!

Kaushaljis VS Kaushal Movie Review: Script Analysis

The story of the film is a no-brainer. Yug, played by Pavail Gulati, is a boy in his 30s trying to make a space for himself in a metro city, leaving his parents, played by Ashutosh Rana and Sheeba Chaddha. Meanwhile, the parents, who live in the small city of Kannauj, are separated in thoughts, frustrated with the voids in their lives. There is Yug’s sister, Reet, who works in an NGO.

Yug falls in love with a girl from New York, who is too Indianized in her thoughts, and the only thing she seeks in her life is “Ek cup adrak wali chai aur ek saathi jo beech safar chhod ke na jaye.” Meanwhile, Yug is a cribber and totally disoriented and confused in his thoughts, so much so that he cannot stand the regular bickering between his parents, ‘Gyaanofying’ them that his generation is better since they know how to move on rather than living in a toxic marriage. However, Yug cannot handle it like a mature adult when his parents tell him they want to seek divorce and quips, “Mummy Papa 50 saal ki varshgaanth manaate hain, divorce nahi lete hain!” Typical, this-age-man behavior who is too disillusioned and full of himself to see what others go through! The story skyrockets at this point when the parents take the lead!

Kaushaljis VS Kaushal Movie Review: Star Performance

While Pavail Gulati as Yug and Isha Talwar as Kiara lack chemistry, it is the senior Kaushal couple, Ashutosh Rana as Sahil and Sheeba Chadha as Sangeeta, who lead the film when they take the reigns in their hands. Rana tries to convince her that his ever-bickering husband mode is for a reason, while Sheeba Chadha makes sure that she is a woman with a voice, despite doing everything that is expected of a woman of an Indian household. However, she refuses to accept the ignorance that is accepted by women of a million households!

Kaushaljis VS Kaushal Movie Review: Direction, Music

Helmed by Seema Desai, the premise of the film is brilliant – trying to show the relationship graph through two couples from two different generations. Meanwhile, the film also tries to explore the gaps in a relationship that widen since the bridges, that is, the children, refuse to act as the bridge between the two senior Kaushals. However, the basic problem of the film arises when it starts depending on loose dialogues and tackling the problem in a rather loose way!

The problem with the film starts when it tries to dissect the problems with the elderly couple. While Sheeba Chadha gains sympathy as the wife, who needs only love and attention, Ashutosh Rana is sidelined as a man who is still a self-consumed boy who refuses to grow up just because he is bored! This narrative, however, is not the lack of understanding in the audience; it is the lack of strong writing that does not let the problem and loneliness of the character stand out. Despite this, Ashutosh Rana tries too hard to pull it through his emotional side. But the film fails to connect due to a lack of emotions despite getting banger dialogues!

After a point, Kaushalji VS Kauhal does not know where to go. The basic identities of the two senior Kaushals – Sahil, who wanted to be a Qawwal, and Sangeeta, who loved making it Ittar – the two hobbies that turn their companions while their real companions are distanced from them! Finally it is Yug, who tries to bridge the gap but it does not feel real since the chemistry and depth between him and his companion, whose advice he seeks totally falters!

Moreover, the missed opportunity here is bringing the Kaushal siblings together as a family and develop that bond which is extremely important to bring the parents together. But the team fails on that end miserably!

The climax of the film takes a dramatic twist which seems too superficial and rushed to deliver a monologue that could make an impact. The music in such a film acts as a savior but here even that part does not fit. Even the dialogues go overboard when the bickering mother says, “Shaadi ki hai koi saat janmon ki lease thodi likhwayi hai stamp paper mein.”

Kaushaljis VS Kaushal Movie Review: The Last Word

The only thing that makes Kaushalji VS Kaushal relevant and worthwhile is one scene by Ashutosh Rana where he lets his guard down and says, “Humare sir pe haath phirane wala koi nahi hota, hame khud phirana padta hai!“

2 stars.

Kaushaljis VS Kaushal Trailer

For more such reviews and recommendations, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Mere Husband Ki Biwi Movie Review: Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar & Rakul Preet’s Quirky Love Triangle Entertains With An Important Message!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News