Mere Husband Ki Biwi Movie Review Rating:

Star Cast: Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Rakul Preet Singh, Harsh Gujral

Director: Mudassar Aziz

What’s Good: Arjun Kapoor’s performance, Bhumi Pednekar and Harsh Gujral stand out with their performances, the movie attempts to deliver an underlying message in the garb of the comedy, and songs and the background score strike a chord.

What’s Bad: Supporting characters could have been fleshed out in a more nuanced manner in terms of the writing.

Loo Break: The film manages to keep you hooked with an entertaining pace so the loo break can be opted for in the interval.

Watch or Not?: The film makes way for an entertaining one-time watch

Language: Hindi

Available On: Theatrical Release

Runtime: 2 hours 30 minutes

On the surface, Mere Husband Ki Biwi comes across as a chaotic love story between an ex-wife and the current girlfriend. However, the Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Rakul Preet Singh starrer have an underlying message under the garb of all the quirks and tongue-in-cheek humor. The film overall promises to be a joyride of love, heartbreak, and the bitter truth behind a separation.

The plot revolves around Ankur Chaddha (Arjun Kapoor) who is still haunted by the memories of his failed marriage with his ex-wife Prabhleen Dhillon (Bhumi Pednekar). However, love enters his life once again when he reunites with his college crush Antara Khanna (Rakul Preet Singh). Just when Ankur is ready to start a new chapter with Antara, his past comes knocking at his door resulting in nothing less than a nightmare. Soon, a rivalry begins between Ankur’s past and the present leading to a web of romance, heartbreaks, and some bitter revelations.

Mere Husband Ki Biwi Movie Review: Script Analysis

Director Mudassar Aziz etched out a message that is synonymous with modern-day relationships and marriages. With Antara and Ankur’s tumultuous marriage, the repercussions of a mismatched pair are highlighted. Be it the struggle for the woman to balance her professional life and her marriage or the decision to bring a child into the world amid underlying tensions, the depiction of a troubled marital life is brutally honest.

Where Mere Husband Ki Biwi also wins big on how it delivers the message of a former couple to move on and accept that sometimes its just not meant to be. However, this message is marred by a jarring love triangle plot in the second half. The film also boasts some endearing supporting characters and could had the scope to triumph as a family entertainer. But these characters fall prey to weak writing.

Mere Husband Ki Biwi Movie Review: Star Performance

Arjun Kapoor showcases the right amount of vulnerability in his performance. He comes across as endearing in the scenes wherein his character switches between a die-hard romantic and sometimes comes across as plain dumb. But he also shines in the emotionally high-octane scenes. The actors make an honest effort in this one. Rakul Preet Singh comes across as charming and vivacious in her performance. However, she shines more in the second half as the formidable foe to the feisty Prabhleen.

However, it is Bhumi who is simply a visual delight. She is fiery and an absolute firecracker in her performance as Prabhleen Dhillon. However, beneath all the madness, her character depicts the story of many women who have often reached a tragic saturation point in their marriage. There is never a dull moment with her on the screen. Harsh Gujral’s debut performance impresses, especially in the comedic scenes. He manages to keep the entertainment quotient high with his quirky dialogue delivery and an infectious bromance with Arjun’s character. The supporting star cast like Dino Morea, Shakti Kapoor, Mukesh Rishi, and Aditya Seal give their best but their characters fall prey to weak writing.

Mere Husband Ki Biwi Movie Review: Direction, Music

Mudassar Aziz has overall managed to curate an endearing family entertainer with an important message with some minor flaws. The songs especially the rendition of ‘Gori Hain Kalaiya’ from Aaj Ka Arjun stand out as a peppy number. The other tracks which strike a chord are ‘Ikk Vaari’, ‘Rabba Mereya’, and ‘Channa Tu Bemisal.’

Mere Husband Ki Biwi Movie Review: The Last Word

Mere Husband Ki Biwi might be flawed in some places but it has its heart in the right place. The film gets its core message right despite not faltering with the entertainment quotient. Again, another shoutout goes to Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Harsh Gujral.

Mere Husband Ki Biwi Trailer

Mere Husband Ki Biwi released on 21st February,2025.

