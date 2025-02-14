Dhoom Dhaam Movie Review Rating:

Star Cast: Yami Gautam Dhar, Pratik Gandhi, Eijaz Khan, Pavitra Sarkar, Mukul Chadha

Director: Rishab Seth

What’s Good: Unpredictable happenings throughout keep us hugely involved and entertained.

What’s Bad: ??

Language: Hindi

Available On: OTT release (Netflix)

Runtime: 108 Minutes

At a superficial level, the film is about newlyweds Koyal (Yami Gautam Dhar) and Veer (Pratik Gandhi), who find themselves in a soup on their wedding night when two gangsters (Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Sarkar) barge into their hotel room to ask Charlie’s whereabouts. Showing remarkable alacrity, Koyal turns the tables on them as a shellshocked Veer (who is anything but fit for his name, which means a hero!) follows her out of the window to escape them. The rest of the film is about how the newlywed couple—it is an arranged marriage—are given chase by the baddies even as a cop (Mukul Chadha) calls Veer up and tells him the ‘Charlie’ story. Turns out that ‘Charlie’ is no…Oops! I was just about to share the spoiler!!

Deep inside, Dhoom Dhaam is no rom-com but a romantic thriller and crime drama with a twist. It is also a humor-laden look at what happens with arranged marriages in which couples really get to know each other only after their wedding, slowly and steadily, with surprises, pleasant or otherwise, coming up in the process!

Dhoom Dhaam Movie Review: Script Analysis

A flawless and wonderfully crisp script puts this film into the rare category of Hindi movies without an extra frame—the classic Sarfarosh and the recent Loveyapa fall into this elite list. Arsh Vohra and Aditya Dhar spin a completely engaging crime drama about two souls caught in a mess that is not of their own doing except in a (literally!) technical way.

Known for splendid cinema like URI—The Surgical Strike and Article 370, Aditya and co-writers Arsh Vohra and Rishab Seth (the director too) spin a web of exciting drama with mostly relatable and otherwise saucily fantastic situations that must be watched to enjoy their full humor quotient, like Veer at the bachelorette party.

Thus, the writing shows Aditya’s versatility as a writer. He will certainly not straitjacket himself into just one genre—retelling patriotic events that really happened.

Using a delectable excuse, Koyal also voices the common and generic issue of whether a woman can ever be free and why progeny must often lie to elders to live their lives the way they want, as long as no moral codes are broken. The issue of intercommunal and arranged marriages is also brought up in a sequence that would again be a spoiler to reveal!

Dhoom Dhaam Movie Review: Star Performance

Yet again, Yami Gautam Dhar shows that among the post-2010 crop of new actresses, she chooses assignments of substance and works in her husband’s films with high cinematic value. She is terrific as Koyal, who can be audacious to a fault as she is a woman of very strong convictions and is completely progressive.

Pratik Gandhi has made it a habit now of choosing variegated roles (filmmakers, in turn, must be applauded for thinking of him when such opportunities arise!) and shining in characters as assorted as those he has played in Madgaon Express, Do Aur Do Pyaar and Agni. Well, his versatility express steams on…!

The support is commendable, with Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Sarkar heading the list. Kavin Dave as the unfortunate Khushwant Kapoor, Garima Yagnik as Kanika, Anand Potdukhe as Pradeep, and Mukul Chadda as Sanjay Rebiero, the cop, are also impressive. Pats also for Bruno, as the canine Tushie, is in order!

Dhoom Dhaam Movie Review: Direction, Music

Rishab Seth has clearly shown himself to be a skilled addition to our list of directors. Aditya Dhar may have been around, but as with Article 370, directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale, Seth’s true talent can doubtless be seen only when he does a film without Dhar.

The music (by Shor Police) is a downer, and the only memorable aspect is the hook “How are you?” in the song of that name. However, their background score is effective.

Dhoom Dhaam Movie Review: The Last Word

This is a movie full of Dhoom Dhaam and has such a robust title, so go for it in the comfort of your home. This one, I think, has repeat value like Dhar’s earlier film and Hindi cinema’s best thrillers!

Four stars!

Dhoom Dhaam Trailer

Dhoom Dhaam released on 14th February 2025.

