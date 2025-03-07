Bollywood has found its first big victory of 2025 with Chhaava. Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna’s historical action drama has officially concluded its third week in theatres. It has surpassed every single Hindi film with a higher Week 3 total except for one blockbuster. Scroll below for day 21 box office update!

Maintains 5 crore+ streak!

Twenty-one days in theatres, but Laxman Utekar’s directorial has not fallen below the five crore mark yet. Isn’t that impressive? On the third Thursday, Chhaava earned 5.51 crores at the Indian box office. It witnessed around 11% drop compared to 6.19 crores earned on the previous day.

The three-week total now concludes at 496.40 crores. Vicky Kaushal is now only 3.60 crores away from unlocking the 500 crore club, his first ever. This will also be the second 500 crore grosser for Maddock Films after Stree 2.

Check out the week-wise breakdown of Chhaava below:

Week 1: 225.28 crores

Week 2: 186.18 crores

Week 3: 84.94 crores

Total: 496.40 crores

Second-highest Week 3 in Hindi cinema

Laxman Utekar’s directorial has surpassed Pathaan, Jawan, Stree 2, and every Bollywood film to score the highest Week 3 collections in Bollywood. It also surpassed the collections made by Baahubali 2 in Hindi in its third week – 69.75 crores.

But Chhaava failed to surpass Allu Arjun‘s blockbuster, Pushpa 2: The Rule, which accumulated a whopping 107.75 crores in its Week 3. It is, in fact, the only film to have earned 100 crore+.

Return on investment

The Valentine’s Day 2025 release is made on an estimated budget of 130 crores. The producers have earned returns of 366.40 crores. It is the first super-hit outing of Bollywood in 2025, with profits of 281% in 21 days.

