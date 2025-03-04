Vicky Kaushal’s historical action drama Chhaava is gradually slowing down at the Indian box office. It has enjoyed an exceptional run until the third weekend. But the collections have fallen below the 10 crore mark for the first ever time in 18 days. Scroll below for the latest update.

A tough third Monday!

There are too many options at the ticket windows. Crazxy and Superboys Of Malegaon were released last Friday while Loveyapa, Mere Husband Ki Biwi and others continue its slow run. Despite multiple genres at the ticket windows, Laxman Utekar’s directorial is the first choice of the audience even in its third week.

On its day 18, Chhaava has minted 7.74 crores. It has dropped below the ten crore mark for the first time but only in its third week, which is highly impressive. The overall box office collections now stand at 479.30 crores.

Chhaava vs Stree 2

Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna’s film has enjoyed a record-breaking spree at the Indian box office. All eyes are now fixed on whether it will surpass the lifetime collections of Shraddha Kapoor & Rajkummar Rao‘s blockbuster Stree 2.

Check out the box office breakdown of both biggies in 18 days:

Chhaava VS Stree 2

Week 1: 225.28 crores VS 307.80 crores

VS Week 2: 186.18 crores VS 145.80 crores

VS Weekend 3: 60.10 crores VS 48.75 crores

VS Third Monday: 7.74 crores VS 7.05 crores

VS Total: 479.30 crores VS 509.40 crores

It is to be noted that Stree 2 enjoyed one extra day of run compared to Chhaava, as it was released on August 15, 2024, which was a Thursday. Albeit, it is leading the race with 6% higher collections.

By this point, Stree 2 had crossed the 500 crore club. But Vicky Kaushal starrer may need two-three days more to enter the coveted club. It must maintain its momentum and stay above the 5 crore mark if it has to enter the top 10 highest-grossing films in India.

The first target is Gadar 2 (525.50 crores), followed by Pathaan (543.22 crores) and Animal (554 crores). Shraddha Kapoor & Rajkummar Rao’s horror comedy is the seventh highest-grossing Indian film with lifetime earnings of 627.50 crores.

