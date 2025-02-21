Sourav Ganguly, widely known as Dada, is one of the most iconic figures in Indian cricket history. His aggressive leadership and fearless attitude transformed Indian cricket, instilling a new sense of confidence in the team. As captain, he led India to numerous historic victories, including the famous NatWest Trophy win in 2002 and the team’s remarkable journey to the 2003 World Cup final. Post-retirement, he continued to influence Indian cricket as the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Cricket biopics have gained significant popularity in Bollywood, with films like MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and 83 capturing the lives of legendary cricketers. Now, Ganguly’s journey is set to be immortalized on the big screen. Fans have been eagerly awaiting updates on his biopic, and the former Indian captain has finally revealed the name of the actor who will step into his shoes.

Sourav Ganguly Confirms Rajkummar Rao To Play Him In His Biography

Sourav Ganguly has subtly confirmed that Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao will play him in the much-anticipated biopic. As per ETimes, the former cricketer spoke to the media and shared, “From what I’ve heard, Rajkummar Rao will play the role. But there are issues of dates, so it will take more than a year to hit the screens.” Rajkummar Rao, known for his versatility and dedication, has consistently impressed audiences with his performances in films like Shahid, Newton, and Stree.

His ability to deeply immerse himself in character makes him a fitting choice to portray Ganguly, a man known for his intense passion and leadership on the field. The film is expected to showcase Sourav Ganguly’s journey from his early cricketing days in Kolkata to becoming one of India’s greatest captains. It will highlight key moments, including his Test debut at Lord’s, his rivalry with Steve Waugh’s Australia, the infamous shirt-waving moment at the NatWest Trophy final, and his comeback after being dropped from the team.

Though the project is still in its early stages, fans are excited to see Rajkummar Rao bring Dada’s story to life. With a powerful script and the right actor in place, the film can potentially be another landmark cricket biopic in Indian cinema.

