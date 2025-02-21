Puja Films’ Mere Husband Ki Biwi, starring Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Rakul Preet Singh, was released into the theatres on February 21, 2025. The film has been helmed by Mudassar Aziz and revolves around a quirky love triangle. The film marks Arjun’s return in his loverboy avatar after 2 States, Ki And Ka and Half Girlfriend. He has been garnering a lot of praise for his nuanced performance in the film.

Arjun Kapoor plays Ankur Chaddha, a man who is tormented by the memories of his failed marriage with his ex-wife, Gurleen Dhillon (Bhumi Pednekar). However, he finds love again in his college crush, Antara Khanna (Rakul Preet Singh). However, when his past comes knocking back on his door, a nail-biting love triangle ensues between Ankur’s past and the present.

The actor exudes the right amount of subtlety and vulnerability in his performance. His act as a die-hard romantic comes as a breath of fresh air on the screen. Be his character opting for a larger-than-life proposal or his not hesitating to choose to fall in love again, Arjun Kapoor is an absolute visual delight to behold in Mere Husband Ki Biwi.

Not only does his chemistry with both Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh shine in the movie, but the actor also exudes an endearing bromance with Harsh Gujral’s character, who plays his best friend. Along with the romantic sequences, Arjun Kapoor also wins big in the emotionally high-octane scenes.

The trauma of experiencing a failed marriage and to juggle your past and present relationships has been beautifully depicted by Arjun Kapoor. He hits the ball out of the park in the emotional scenes which results in Mere Husband Ki Biwi being inarguably one of his best performances. This also makes us wait with bated breath to witness the actor in such romantic and complex roles in his upcoming projects.

