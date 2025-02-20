Horror films seem to have been the flavor of the scene. Last year, right from Shaitaan to Aranmanai 4, Munjya to Stree 2, and Demonte Colony 2 to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, horror films, supernatural thrillers, and horror comedies have been faring well at the box office, and now other supernatural thriller, Baida is arriving to try its luck with this winning streak!

The film is helmed by Puneet Sharma and stars Sudhanshu Rai, Hiten Tejwani, Sourabh Raj Jain, and others. The supernatural sci-fi thriller has offered its first glimpse and in all fairness the teaser is intriguing enough to hold attention!

Baida teaser makes a clear statement about a jungle that awakes in the night, and Sourabh Raj Jain acts as the perfect mystery man who warns a wanderer about what he is signing for. The teaser gives a chilling warning as it introduces to the scary green demon of the film, “Us gaon ki ek khas baat thi…..aksar raaton ko wahan ka jungle jaag uthta tha.”

There is a certain eeriness to the teaser that does not seem forced. In fact, it has built a perfect Tumbbad meets Asur vibe. However, it would be interesting to see if the film walks in the same direction ahead or walks back to enter the Kaal zone, which is also not that bad a zone, to be honest!

Either ways, the teaser of Baida promises a win-win situation with its perfectly crisp dialogues, an unforced spookiness in the characters and an eerie background score adding the little details it needs. The film promises a travel to different realms and it would be interesting to see if it delivers all the promises it has made in the 1-minute 42-second teaser.

The film is releasing in the theaters on March 21, 2025. Check out the trailer of the film here.

