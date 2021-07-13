Advertisement

Cricket and Bollywood is one of India’s best combinations, and it has worked wonders at the box office. After cricket centric films like Lagaan, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, a biopic on the life of ex-Indian skipper and current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has been greenlit. Confirming the news is none other than Dada himself. As per reports, Bollywood heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor is the hot choice for the role.

While this is exciting news for all fans of the God of the Off Side – a nickname he earned for his prolific performance through the off side – we know you guys want to know all the details out about it yet. So, read on to know more about the project.

While in conversation with News18, Sourav Ganguly confirmed greenlighting his biopic. The ex-skipper said, “Yes, I have agreed to the biopic. It will be in Hindi but it is not possible to say the name of the director now. It will take a few more days for arranging everything.”

As mentioned on the same portal, Sourav Ganguly’s biopic is produced by a big banner, and reportedly a budget of around Rs 200 to Rs.250 crore has been kept aside for the project. Sources also revealed that the script for the film is currently being written, and the production house has met with the current president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) several times. Dada’s entire journey to becoming the BCCI president will be shown in the biopic. There’s no clarity yet on when the movie will be released.

Talking about Ranbir Kapoor playing Sourav Ganguly on the silver screen, the above mentioned site reported that RK is the ‘hot choice’ to play Dada. The site also noted that there are two more actors in the running as well. The entire journey of Sourav Ganguly – till he becomes BCCI president – will be captured in the biopic. There’s no clarity yet on when the movie will be released.

Talking about biopics made on the life of Indian cricketers, we have M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story (Dhoni), Azhar (Mohammad Azharuddin) and Sachin: A Billion Dreams (Sachin Tendulkar). A film on Indian win at the 1983 World Cup victory is in the making with Ranveer Singh playing the captain of the tram Kapil Dev. Biopics of Indian women cricketers like Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami are also being made.

How excited are you for Sourav Ganguly’s biopic to hit the silver screen? Also, do you think Ranbir Kapoor is the apt choice? Let us know in the comments below.

