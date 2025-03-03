Vicky Kaushal has made a huge mark at the box office in 2025 with Chhaava. It will soon be the moment for Salman Khan to redeem himself. Sikandar reportedly arrives on March 30, 2025, but where will it stand among the top 10 Bollywood openers in the post-Covid era? Scroll below for a detailed analysis.

Sikandar has sparked debate around its release date. The makers have unveiled two teasers, one of which is the most-viewed in the history of Bollywood. However, they are yet to confirm the official release date of AR Murugadoss‘ directorial. The advance booking has commenced internationally, and the release date has been listed as March 30, which is a Sunday.

Previously, Tiger 3 was released on a Sunday, and the strategy backfired as it could not enjoy the weekend boost, and the content wasn’t strong enough to drive the audience to the theatres during the weekdays. The 2023 action thriller, co-starring Katrina Kaif, made an opening of 44.50 crores.

Salman Khan vs Salman Khan

It’s going to be Salman Khan vs Salman Khan, as his first target will be to surpass the opening day collections of Tiger 3. It is the fifth-highest opener of Bollywood in the post-Covid era. Post that, it is to be seen whether Sikandar will be able to surpass the other biggies in the top 5.

Take a look at the highest Bollywood openers in the post-pandemic era below:

Jawan – 75 crores Pathaan – 57 crores Stree 2 – 64.80 crores Animal – 63.80 crores Tiger 3 – 44.50 crores Singham Again – 43.70 crores Gadar 2 – 40.10 crores Adipurush (Hindi) – 37.25 Brahmastra – 37 crores Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 – 36.60 crores Chhaava – 33.10 crores

Sunday is usually the biggest day in the opening weekend. If it marks Sikandar’s opening day, it is likely to earn 45 crore+ and push Tiger 3 out of the top 5. However, only time will tell how the trailer is received, and the numbers could deviate depending on the final pre-release buzz.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Superboys Of Malegaon Box Office Day 3: With 9% Drop On Sunday, Clocks The Lowest Opening Weekend Of 2025

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News