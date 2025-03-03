Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby Films has blessed cine-goers with a coming-of-age drama, Superboys Of Malegaon. Starring Adarsh Gourav and four others, unfortunately, Reema Kagti’s directorial is struggling to drive audiences to the theatres. It has scored the lowest opening weekend of 2025. Scroll below for the latest box office update!

Falls on Sunday

Superboys Of Malegaon made the lowest opening of 2025, adding only 0.50 crores to its box office collections. It was majorly dependent on word-of-mouth and is also facing strong competition from Chhaava and Crazxy. Despite that, it managed to grow slightly on Saturday.

On day 3, Adarsh Gourav starrer witnessed an 9% dip in earnings as it earned 0.63 crores. The opening weekend has concluded at 1.82 crores. This is the lowest a Bollywood film has clocked in its first three days in 2025 so far. It stayed way lower than Loveyapa (4.75 crores), Azaad (4.75 crores), and Mere Husband Ki Biwi (5.28 crores).

Take a look at the daily box office breakdown below:

Day 1: 0.50 crores

Day 2: 0.69 crores

Day 3: 0.63 crores

Total: 1.82 crores

Superboys Of Malegaon vs Crazxy

Both Bollywood films were released in a box office clash on February 28, 2025. Sohum Shah’s Crazxy is performing comparatively better as it minted 4.25 crores in its first weekend, which is almost 133% higher. Hopefully, the buzz will grow and audiences will give a chance to Reema Kagti’s real-life based story.

More about Superboys Of Malegaon

Adarsh Gourav starrer is based on the 2008 documentary Supermen Of Malegaon. It is written by Varun Grover. The other three leading men are Vineet Kumar Singh, Shashank Arora, and Anuj Singh Duhan.

It is produced by Farhan Akhtar‘s Excel Entertainment and Zoya Akhtar’s Tiger Baby Films.

