Chhaava might now go down in history to teach film enthusiasts how to produce, package, deliver, and market good content! The period drama, in only 17 days, stands at a total collection of 471.56 crore. In fact, it has unleashed a new milestone as the film completed its third weekend!

Biggest 3rd Weekend In The History Of Hindi Cinema

Vicky Kaushal has delivered the biggest third-weekend collection for a Hindi film in the history of Hindi Cinema. The film earned a total of 60.10 crore over the weekend, dethroning the previous best – Allu Arjun‘s Pushpa 2! And this defeat was not even by a big margin!

Chhaava surpassed Pushpa 2’s highest-grossing third-weekend collection in the history of Hindi Cinema by only 3% more earnings. Vicky Kaushal’s period drama collection 60.10 crore in the third weekend, while Allu Arjun’s blockbuster sequel earned 60 crore.

Here are some of the highest-grossing third-weekend collections of Hindi films.

Chhaava: 60.10 crore

Pushpa 2 Hindi: 60 crore

Stree 2: 48.75 crore

Baahubali 2 Hindi: 42.55 crore

Chhaava Box Office Day 17

Chhaava earned in the range of 24.3 crore on the third Sunday, March 2. This is a jump of almost 8% at the box office compared to the previous day which earned, 22.5 crore. Apart from the biggest third weekend, the film also registered the biggest third Sunday at the box office, surpassing Pushpa 2!

Check out the breakdown of the period drama at the box office.

Week 1: 225.28 crore

Week 2: 186.18 crore

3rd Friday: 13.30 crore

3rd Saturday: 22.50 crore

3rd Sunday: 24.30 crore

Total: 471.56 crore

