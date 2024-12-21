There’s literally no record pending to be broken for Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2. Right from the opening day, the magnum opus has been enjoying a historic ride at the Indian box office. It’s been over two weeks, but there’s still no sign of slowing down. Today, it will surpass Baahubali 2’s collection of 1031 crores to become the highest-grossing film in the history of Indian cinema. On day 16, the film crossed 1020 crores and is now inches away from creating history.

In the first two weeks (15 days), the Pushpa sequel amassed a staggering 1006.75 crore net at the Indian box office, making history as the fastest entrant into the 1000-crore club. Yesterday, considering new releases like Mufasa: The Lion King, Vanvaas, and others, the film was expected to suffer a dent, but surprisingly, it performed much better than the fresh theatrical arrivals.

On the third Friday (day 16), Pushpa 2 saw a dip of 22% from day 15’s 18 crores as it earned 14 crores. This is a solid number, and today, it will have another monstrous Saturday. In the meantime, the film has earned a mind-blowing 1020.75 crore net (all languages) at the Indian box office in 16 days.

With 1020.75 crores in the kitty already, Pushpa 2 is much ahead of Baahubali 2. In a span of 16 days, Baahubali 2 amassed 848 crores. So, the Allu Arjun starrer is ahead by 20% more collection.

Take a look at the day-wise collection breakdown of Pushpa 2 VS Baahubali 2 at the Indian box office:

Day 1- 179.25 crores VS 121 crores

VS Day 2- 97 crores VS 90 crores

VS Day 3- 120 crores VS 93 crores

VS Day 4- 143 crores VS 80 crores

VS Day 5- 66 crores VS 59 crores

VS Day 6- 52 crores VS 52 crores

VS Day 7- 41 crores VS 44 crores

VS Day 8- 38 crores VS 37 crores

VS Day 9- 37.50 crores VS 51 crores

VS Day 10- 63 crores VS 65 crores

VS Day 11- 76 crores VS 30 crores

VS Day 12- 28 crores VS 28 crores

VS Day 13- 26 crores VS 30 crores

VS Day 14- 22 crores VS 23 crores

VS Day 15- 18 crores VS 18 crores

VS Day 16- 14 crores VS 27 crores

Total – 1020.75 crores VS 848 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

