In an interview with The Times of India, the director shared the reason behind choosing this name. The story begins in North India and is told from the perspective of North Indian characters. Madharasi is a term that some North Indians use to refer to South Indians. While its usage has declined in modern times, Murugadoss believes it perfectly fits the film’s theme. He also mentioned that the movie explores how North Indians perceive South Indians.

The director also shared insights about the film’s genre, describing it as ‘an out-and-out action film’ while emphasizing that a love story will be at its core.

Sivakarthikeyan sports a rugged look in the film, portraying a character who doesn’t care about his appearance or himself. Murugadoss hinted that the role will have a unique element, but he chose not to reveal details just yet, stating that it’s too early to do so. However, he assured that the character is both unique and unconventional.

Bollywood actor Vidyut Jammwal, known for the Commando film franchise, is also part of the cast. He previously collaborated with Murugadoss in the 2012 Tamil film Thuppakki, where he played the antagonist. Interestingly, the director revealed that Vidyut had been turning down villain roles in North Indian films, even those featuring top stars.

However, when Murugadoss reached out, Vidyut immediately agreed to play the antagonist over a phone call. Later, when they met in person, Vidyut expressed his commitment to the project, telling Murugadoss that he would do the film regardless of the script. But after hearing the story, he was so impressed that he hugged the director, showing his excitement for the role.

