With A.R. Murugadoss’s upcoming film Sikandar, starring Salman Khan, inching closer to release, fans are eagerly awaiting the former’s next project after his massive action extravaganza. While the teaser of Sikandar already set the right tone for the action spectacle, an exciting update about the director’s next project starring Sivakarthikeyan has now emerged.

Fans can hardly wait to see what this mega collaboration brings to the screen. Director A.R. Murugadoss took to social media to unveil a thrilling poster from SKxARM. “His arrival will mean one thing…CARNAGE! The most awaited #SKxARM TITLE GLIMPSE out on February 17th at 11 AM,” the caption of the post reads.

The poster appears to be striking, wild, and packed with action and exudes a thrill. The film is set to bring together two powerhouses of entertainment, director A.R. Murugadoss and Sivakarthikeyan. This collaboration is already considered historic in nature and audiences cannot wait to unveil the next steps.

Actor Sivakarthikeyan has shown his mettle with his acclaimed and successful film Amaran. Meanwhile, A.R. Murugadoss is a celebrated director who has delivered blockbusters like Ghajini, Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty, Kaththi, etc., with Sikandar on its way next. SKxARM marks the first collaboration between Sivakarthikeyan and Murugadoss. Adding to the excitement, Anirudh Ravichander will compose the music, making this a highly anticipated project. The title glimpse of the film will be out on February 17, 2025 at 11 AM.

