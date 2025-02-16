Megastar Chiranjeevi’s movie Vishwambhara is gaining massive attention. The film produced by UV Creations features grand visuals and advanced graphics. The estimated budget is over Rs. 100 crores. The teaser of this highly anticipated socio-fantasy film has already created a considerable buzz. It introduced viewers to the fascinating world that was designed for this movie.

Vikram, Vamsi, and Pramod are producing the film under the UV Creations banner. The film was originally scheduled for a Sankranthi release. However, it was postponed to summer. Now, reports suggest that even a summer release may not be possible. The delay raises questions about whether VFX work or other issues are causing the postponement.

#MegastarChiranjeevi’s Vishwambhara Faces Release Delays Fans eagerly await #Vishwambhara, initially set for Sankranti 2025, but due to VFX delays, the release has now been pushed to Summer 2025. Though the shooting is complete, the makers are taking extra time to refine the VFX… pic.twitter.com/MPxE5RdbHZ — Tupaki (@tupaki_official) February 15, 2025

Director Vashishtha made his debut with Kalyan Ram’s film Bimbisara. He has now pinned all his hopes on Vishwambhara to bag a second blockbuster in his career. He considers this film his most ambitious project and has crafted a unique world around his favorite hero, Chiranjeevi.

The team assures that Vishwambhara will be a visual spectacle. However, it must successfully combine high-quality VFX, intense action, and emotional depth. The teaser received criticism for its visual effects. Chiranjeevi stated that the film would be released only when the VFX meets exceptional standards. However, along with VFX, the director is also working on a few changes to the script, which is resulting in further delay.

Meanwhile, the movie’s budget has increased significantly. Recovering the investment is possible only if non-theatrical rights bring substantial revenue. These include OTT, satellite, and other digital rights. If these deals are not profitable, the producers may struggle to make gains even if the film becomes a blockbuster.

For this reason, securing OTT rights is crucial. The non-theatrical business is still incomplete. The release date of Vishwambhara will be confirmed once deals for OTT, satellite, and Hindi YouTube rights are finalized.

OTT platforms often decide the best time for a movie release. The production team might follow their recommendation. Industry sources suggest that the producers may no longer plan for a summer release. The film could hit theaters after August 2025. However, the accuracy of this information remains uncertain.

