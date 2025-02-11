Sankranti is an exciting festival for movie fans. Tollywood buffs look for big releases every year, making the season the most profitable for the Telugu film industry. The festival has consistently delivered good box office numbers. The same excitement is building, with major films already lining up for Sankranti 2026.

Sankranti 2025 was a major success for Tollywood, with Venkatesh’s Sankranthiki Vasthunnam becoming the biggest hit of the season, earning over ₹250 crores worldwide. Balakrishna’s Daaku Maharaj also had a decent run at the box office, while only Ram Charan’s Game Changer stood as a below-average film this Sankranthi. Now, the industry has shifted its focus to Sankranti 2026.

The much-awaited film starring NTR and director Prashanth Neel has already been scheduled for release on January 9, 2026. Recently, the Chiranjeevi-Anil Ravipudi project also joined the Sankranti lineup, as confirmed by producer Sahu Garapati. However, festival release schedules often change, with more films expected to enter the competition.

Anil Ravipudi has a history of successful Sankranti releases, including F2 in 2019 and another hit this year.

Sankranti has become a lucky season for him. But Chiranjeevi has been absent from the festival releases since 2023. His film Vishwambhara was initially planned for Sankranti 2025 but was postponed. The film’s team is determined this time to ensure a Sankranti 2026 release.

However, the biggest question is whether NTR’s film will be ready soon. Director Prashanth Neel is known for making large-scale action films that require extensive production time. Given the demanding schedule and NTR’s commitments, completing the film within a year might be challenging.

In contrast, Anil Ravipudi’s films typically require shorter production times. He can efficiently complete his project within five months, making Chiranjeevi’s movie a likely Sankranti release. Meanwhile, NTR’s film faces uncertainties due to its scale and time constraints.

At this point, the possibility of a high-profile Sankranti 2026 clash between Chiranjeevi and NTR remains uncertain. While Chiranjeevi’s film is almost confirmed, NTR’s movie still faces production challenges. Fans will have to wait and see if the much-hyped battle at the box office truly happens.

