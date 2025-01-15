Prashanth Neel is busy with Salaar 2, starring Prabhas and Jr NTR’s upcoming film. Meanwhile, reports suggest that he is set to work with Ajith Kumar on a major movie. This collaboration has been discussed many times, but it seems more likely this time. The two are expected to create a huge entertainer together.

Ajith Kumar has recently gained recognition for his international racing achievements. He also has two upcoming films: Vidamuyaarchi and Good Bad Ugly. Fans are eagerly waiting for both films. Now, there are reports of another big project involving Ajith and Prashanth Neel.

According to sources from Movie Tamil, Ajith Kumar has reviewed a script from director Prashanth Neel. There were earlier rumors about their collaboration, but things are moving forward this time. The two stars are planning to work together soon. The film will be a big mass entertainer.

Prashanth Neel is reportedly planning to create a cinematic universe with this film. Ajith is expected to be the first star in this universe. Two major production houses will back the film. Earlier, there were rumors that Ajith would work with Prashanth Neel on a standalone film. But Ajith’s manager, Suresh Chandra, quickly denied the rumors.

He confirmed that Ajith and Prashanth Neel met but did not discuss any film then. Suresh Chandra explained, “Ajith sir and Prashanth Neel met. They exchanged greetings and respect for each other. But no film was discussed.”

Prashanth Neel is currently focused on two other projects. He will be working with Jr NTR and Prabhas on separate films. Fans are excited about these upcoming collaborations, too.

