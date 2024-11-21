Sankranti is one of the most celebrated festivals in the South. More than the festival, it is the films that the movie buffs look forward to watching during this season. Filmmakers blocked the dates for Sankranti almost a year ago, and others announced just a couple of months before the big day.

Tamil and Telugu audiences eagerly look forward to Sankranti 2025, as it will repeat the same scene from 2019. Yes!

In 2019, for Sankranti, Ram Charan’s Vinaya Vidheya Rama, Venkatesh Daggubati and Varun Tej’s F2, and Nandamuri Balakrishna’s NTR Kathanyakudu were released. Along with these three Telugu films, the only Tamil film that came for a Pongal clash was Thala Ajith Kumar’s Viswasam.

The clash was unprecedented, and the expectations for all the films were high. To the fans’ surprise, Ajith’s Viswasam and Venkatesh’s F2 were blockbuster hits at the box office, while Vinaya Vidheya Rama and Kathanayakudu collected good enough collections.

And now, for 2025, Ajith’s Good Bad Ugly is the only Tamil film to be released. Though it is produced by Mythri Movie Makers, a Telugu production house, the film is made in Tamil and will be dubbed and released in Telugu.

Again, Venkatesh Daggubati’s Sankrantiki Vasthunnamu, Balakrishna’s Daku Maharaj, and Ram Charan’s Game Changer are releasing. All three films will give each other tough competition.

Game Changer has been one of the most delayed films. Megastar Chiranjeevi has postponed the release of the much-anticipated Vishwambhara to make way for his son’s film for Sankranti.

Another film that announced a Sankranti release was Sundeep Kishan’s Majaaka, directed by Trinadha Rao Nakkina. Though the makers announced the Sankranti release long ago, there has yet to be an official confirmation.

On the other hand, the audience will surely have a feast in the theaters when such promising films are shown there.

