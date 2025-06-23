After entertaining the audience with Daaku Maharaaj earlier this year, Nandamuri Balakrishna is set to make a big-screen appearance ahead of Dasara. Yes, the god of masses is coming up with his much-awaited Akhanda 2, and it will be a complete blast in theatres. Despite a high-voltage clash with Pawan Kalyan’s OG, the film will wreak havoc at the Indian box office. While it is expected to be the highest-grosser of Balayya, it might even help him reach one significant milestone post-COVID. Keep reading for a detailed report!

In the post-COVID era, what we call Balayya’s 2.0 phase, the Tollywood superstar has taken his number game one level higher. He has witnessed some big money spinners. In total, he has had four theatrical releases so far, starting with Akhanda (2021). It was followed by Veera Simha Reddy (2023) and Bhagavanth Kesari (2023). Daaku Maharaaj released earlier this year.

Post-COVID run of Nandamuri Balakrishna

Akhanda 2 did a business of 89 crore net at the Indian box office. Veera Simha Reddy amassed 97.64 crore net, just missing the century. Bhagavanth Kesari raked in 84.78 crore net. After Veera Simha Reddy, Daaku Maharaaj also ended its run in the nervous 90s and earned 91.11 crore net. Overall, Nandamuri Balakrishna has amassed a cumulative total of 362.53 crore net.

Balayya will be chasing one important box office milestone with Akhanda 2

As we can see, Nandamuri Balakrishna will be chasing the important milestone of 500 crores with his upcoming magnum opus, Akhanda 2. For senior Tollywood stars, garnering 500 crores in the post-COVID era is a big thing, and it’ll be interesting to see if the Akhanda sequel gets the job done for Balayya.

Akhanda 2 needs to earn 137.47 crores to help Balayya reach the 500 crore mark at the Indian box office. Covering so much distance won’t be easy, but it’s possible, considering the buzz surrounding the film.

Nandamuri Balakrishna’s post-COVID films at the Indian box office (net collection):

Akhanda – 89 crores

Veera Simha Reddy – 97.64 crores

Bhagavanth Kesari – 84.78 crores

Daaku Maharaaj – 91.11 crores

