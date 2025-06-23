Standing against the new arrival, Sitaare Zameen Par, Housefull 5 did a decent job during the third weekend. With the Aamir Khan starrer arriving grandly, the comedy magnum opus lost out on a big chunk of shows nationwide. Still, it attracted its share of audiences. Overseas, the collections have dropped significantly due to new arrivals, but the film did enough to go past the worldwide box office collection of 2.0 (Hindi). Keep reading for a detailed collection report of 17 days!

Surviving against the wave of negativity, the comedy thriller has covered a good enough distance during its theatrical run. In terms of footfalls, it is lagging much behind the previous installments of the franchise, but collection-wise, it is on track to become the franchise’s highest-grossing film.

How much did Housefull 5 earn at the worldwide box office in 17 days?

As per the official collection update, Housefull 5 concluded its third weekend by garnering 186.49 crore net at the Indian box office, with 9.4 crores coming between Friday and Sunday. Including taxes, the domestic gross collection stands at 220.05 crores. Overseas, it has earned 59 crore gross so far. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the 17-day worldwide box office collection stands at 279.05 crore gross.

Worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 186.49 crores

India gross – 220.05 crores

Overseas gross – 59 crores

Worldwide gross – 279.05 crores

Becomes Akshay Kumar’s 6th highest-grossing film

With 279.05 crore gross in the kitty, Housefull 5 has comfortably surpassed 2.0 (Hindi) to become Akshay Kumar’s 6th highest-grossing film at the worldwide box office. For those who don’t know, 2.0 (Hindi) earned 275 crore gross globally. In the next few days, it will also cross Mission Mangal’s 287.18 crore gross to be the actor’s 5th highest-grosser.

Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing films of Akshay Kumar at the worldwide box office (gross collection):

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha – 316.61 crores Good Newwz – 311.27 crores Sooryavanshi – 291.14 crores Housefull 4 – 291.08 crores Mission Mangal – 287.18 crores Housefull 5 – 279.05 crores 2.0 (Hindi) – 275 crores Airlift – 231.60 crores OMG 2 – 220 crores Rustom – 218.80 crores

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Kuberaa Box Office Day 3: Career-Best Opening Weekend For Dhanush, Topples Raayan’s 42.65 Crores

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News